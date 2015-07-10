Farmington, NY Car Insurance Quotes - Auto Insurance Agents

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes

Inquire about being added to our curated list: EverQuote Pro Find great Insurance Rates in Farmington, NY

Agents near Farmington, NY

  • Anderson-VanHorne Insurance & FInancial Services
    110 Clifton Springs Professional Park
    Clifton Springs, NY 14432
  • Anderson-VanHorne Insurance & FInancial Services
    118 W Main St
    Victor, NY 14564
  • Anderson-VanHorne Insurance & FInancial Services
    83 S Main St
    Canandaigua, NY 14424
  • Barbara Wyffels
    7374 Pittsford Palmyra Rd
    Fairport, NY 14450
  • CIG Insurance Agency
    470 S Pearl St
    Canandaigua, NY 14424
  • Donald Marriott
    7635 Main St Fishers
    Victor, NY 14564
  • Drader Group
    7635 Main Street
    Fishers, NY 14453
  • Dundas Agency
    229 E Main St
    Palmyra, NY 14522
  • Finger Lakes Partners Insurance
    33 W Main St
    Victor, NY 14564
  • J A Edwards & Company
    24 E Main St
    Clifton Springs, NY 14432
  • J D Chapman Agency
    66 W Main St
    Macedon, NY 14502
  • J S Potter Agency
    502 S Main St
    Canandaigua, NY 14424
  • J. James Wolfe Agency
    196 S Main St
    Canandaigua, NY 14424
  • Jack Weber
    7 Coy St
    Canandaigua, NY 14424
  • James Cecil Insurance
    6843 Pittsford Palmyra Rd
    Fairport, NY 14450
  • Jay Haidari
    10 E Main St Ste 2
    Victor, NY 14564
  • Lino Reale
    98 W Main St
    Victor, NY 14564
  • Lombard Insurance Agency
    6843 Pittsford Palmyra Rd
    Fairport, NY 14450
  • Macedon Agency
    1900 State Route 31
    Macedon, NY 14502
  • MetLife Auto & Home - Victor
    3 E Main St
    Victor, NY 14564
  • Russell Insurance Group
    1025 Brixton Dr
    Macedon, NY 14502
  • Shaun Kemp
    272 S Main St
    Canandaigua, NY 14424
  • Stan Steele Insurance Agency
    55 State St
    Bloomfield, NY 14469
  • Steve Robinson
    237a Pittsford Palmyra Rd
    Macedon, NY 14502
  • Steve Van Dyke Agency
    61 E Main St
    Victor, NY 14564
  • The Gleichauf Agency
    325 E Main St
    Palmyra, NY 14522
  • Van Parys Associates
    229 E Main St
    Palmyra, NY 14522
  • Wayne Drazek
    10 E Main St Ste 200
    Victor, NY 14564
  • Wells Insurance Agency
    7700 Pittsford Palmyra Rd
    Fairport, NY 14450
  • Wells Insurance Agency
    644 E Main St
    Palmyra, NY 14522