AXA Life Insurance Review

AXA sells term life, whole life, universal life, variable universal life and survivorship life insurance. It also offers retirement and investment products.
AXA life insurance customer satisfaction ratings
We asked AXA life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In EverQuote's best life insurance companies survey, Principal life insurance had the highest overall rating.
Overall satisfaction: 3.5 stars
Price satisfaction: 4 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
Would you choose AXA again?
As another measure of satisfaction, we asked current AXA life insurance customers if they would choose the company again.
In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.
Life insurance complaints comparison
Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.
AXA contact information
AXA headquarters:
1290 Avenue of the Americas
11th Floor
New York, NY 10104
website
Customer service: (312) 935-3500
Methodology
EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
