Hawaii homeowners face multiple problems that can impact their properties, including hurricanes, floods, earthquakes and volcanic lava flows. It’s important to know what insurance policies you may need to protect your home.

How do I get Hawaii hurricane insurance for wind?

Hawaii homeowners insurance policies generally exclude coverage for hurricane wind damage. You’ll need a separate windstorm policy or add-on, called an endorsement, to get this crucial coverage.

How do I get flood insurance in Hawaii?

Homeowners insurance generally does not cover flood damage, whether it’s flooding from a hurricane or an overflow of a river. Consider buying flood insurance. It’s available from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), and any home insurance agent can help you get an NFIP flood policy.

There’s a 30-day waiting period after you buy an NFIP policy before coverage kicks in, so don’t wait until a hurricane is on the way.

How do I get lava flow insurance?

If heat from lava causes a fire on your property, it’s likely covered by homeowners insurance, unless your policy specifically excludes lava damage. In some areas of Hawaii, homeowners have policies from “surplus lines” insurers that exclude damage from lava flows.

Because policy details vary by company, ask your agent to review the coverage you have.

In areas where there’s high risk of lava flows, it can be hard to find companies selling home insurance. You may be able to find coverage through the Hawaii Property Insurance Association (HPIA), the “insurer of last resort.” A licensed property insurance agent can help you buy coverage from the HPIA.

Do I need earthquake insurance in Hawaii?

Hawaiian homeowners should take a look at earthquake insurance, because quakes can be caused by volcanic activity. So even if your insurance policy covers lava damage, your home might instead be hit by an earthquake or other “earth movement,” which is not covered by home insurance.

Some homeowners discovered they weren’t covered for earthquake damage after the Kilauea volcano eruption in May 2018 caused quakes.

What does Hawaii homeowners insurance cover?

A standard home insurance policy in Hawaii will have six basic coverage types:

Dwelling insurance for a house damaged or destroyed by a problem covered under the policy.

for a house damaged or destroyed by a problem covered under the policy. Other structures insurance for damaged or destroyed structures not attached to a house, such as a garage, storage shed or fence.

for damaged or destroyed structures not attached to a house, such as a garage, storage shed or fence. Personal property insurance for all your belongings (such as furniture, clothing and decorations) that are damaged, stolen or destroyed.

for all your belongings (such as furniture, clothing and decorations) that are damaged, stolen or destroyed. Loss of use insurance for additional living costs such as hotel and restaurant bills if you must temporarily move out because of damage to the house.

for additional living costs such as hotel and restaurant bills if you must temporarily move out because of damage to the house. Personal liability insurance for liability lawsuits against you, including defense costs, judgments and settlements. This includes lawsuits against you for injuries and property damage.

for liability lawsuits against you, including defense costs, judgments and settlements. This includes lawsuits against you for injuries and property damage. Coverage for medical payments to others such as the medical bills of people injured on your property.

How much is Hawaii home insurance?

The average Hawaii homeowners insurance premium is $1,026 a year for a typical policy, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That’s lower than the nationwide average of $1,192, but it doesn’t include crucial coverage such as flood insurance.

Who has the cheapest Hawaii home insurance?

Here are the 10 cheapest home insurance companies in Hawaii, based on average premiums in Oahu.