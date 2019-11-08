Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Arizona, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Arizona

Rank in Arizona Company Market share % in Arizona 1 Prudential Financial Inc. 6.72 2 Northwestern Mutual 5.84 3 Lincoln Financial 5.32 4 Pacific Life 5.04 5 New York Life 4.62 6 State Farm 4.18 7 John Hancock 3.44 8 MassMutual 3.35 9 Transamerica 3.04 10 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.53 11 Protective 2.48 12 Primerica 2.48 13 Zurich 2.18 14 Penn Mutual 2.13 15 Securian 1.97 16 Nationwide 1.83 17 AXA Equitable 1.82 18 Voya Financial Inc. 1.81 19 Mutual of Omaha 1.68 20 Guardian 1.68 21 Brighthouse Financial 1.66 22 Allianz 1.61 23 National Life Group 1.50 24 AIG 1.41 25 USAA 1.39 26 MetLife 1.38 27 OneAmerica 1.34 28 American Family Life Insurance Co. 1.30 29 Genworth 1.24 30 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.22 31 Western & Southern Financial 1.11 32 Globe Life Inc. 1.10 33 Legal & General 1.08 34 Talcott Resolution 1.00 35 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.97 36 Ohio National 0.93 37 Global Atlantic 0.83 38 RiverSource 0.75 39 COUNTRY Financial 0.74 40 Great-West 0.69 41 Allstate Corp. 0.69 42 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 0.68 43 Jackson 0.67 44 American National 0.63 45 Ameritas 0.58 46 Unum Group 0.48 47 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.43 48 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.41 49 American Enterprise 0.41 50 Symetra 0.38 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



