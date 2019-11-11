Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Colorado, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Colorado

Rank in Colorado Company Market share % in Colorado 1 Northwestern Mutual 13.25 2 Lincoln Financial 5.10 3 New York Life 4.68 4 State Farm 4.50 5 MassMutual 3.61 6 Securian 3.58 7 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.44 8 Pacific Life 3.18 9 John Hancock 3.12 10 Transamerica 2.55 11 AIG 2.38 12 Protective 2.12 13 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.11 14 Great-West 2.09 15 Ohio National 2.01 16 Zurich 1.90 17 Guardian 1.75 18 Allianz 1.69 19 Voya Financial Inc. 1.62 20 USAA 1.59 21 AXA Equitable 1.57 22 Brighthouse Financial 1.56 23 American Family Life Insurance Co. 1.43 24 Nationwide 1.43 25 Mutual of Omaha 1.40 26 Genworth 1.31 27 Western & Southern Financial 1.30 28 Penn Mutual 1.27 29 Primerica 1.22 30 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.21 31 Globe Life Inc. 1.14 32 OneAmerica 1.09 33 National Life Group 1.08 34 MetLife 0.97 35 Legal & General 0.93 36 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.91 37 Symetra 0.86 38 Talcott Resolution 0.81 39 RiverSource 0.65 40 Allstate Corp. 0.57 41 American National 0.56 42 Jackson 0.50 43 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.49 44 COUNTRY Financial 0.45 45 Global Atlantic 0.44 46 TIAA 0.41 47 Ameritas 0.41 48 Athene 0.40 49 Pan American Life 0.36 50 CNO Financial Group 0.34 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



