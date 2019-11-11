Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Delaware, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Delaware

Rank in Delaware Company Market share % in Delaware 1 Lincoln Financial 12.19 2 John Hancock 10.60 3 Prudential Financial Inc. 7.15 4 Great-West 4.83 5 AXA Equitable 4.62 6 Pacific Life 4.23 7 Nationwide 3.64 8 AIG 3.37 9 Nassau Re 3.12 10 Brighthouse Financial 3.10 11 Penn Mutual 3.05 12 New York Life 2.68 13 Transamerica 2.49 14 MassMutual 2.23 15 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.15 16 Voya Financial Inc. 2.07 17 State Farm 2.03 18 Securian 1.81 19 Northwestern Mutual 1.73 20 Guardian 1.70 21 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.45 22 MetLife 1.33 23 Protective 1.25 24 Lombard International 1.10 25 Sun Life Financial 1.08 26 Crown Global Insurance Co. of America 1.08 27 National Life Group 0.89 28 Mutual of Omaha 0.84 29 Symetra 0.80 30 Primerica 0.78 31 RiverSource 0.57 32 Western & Southern Financial 0.55 33 Globe Life Inc. 0.51 34 Genworth 0.51 35 TIAA 0.48 36 Legal & General 0.48 37 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.41 38 USAA 0.39 39 CNO Financial Group 0.38 40 Talcott Resolution 0.37 41 Global Atlantic 0.35 42 Zurich 0.32 43 Ohio National 0.30 44 American National 0.29 45 Allianz 0.28 46 Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Co. 0.27 47 Allstate Corp. 0.25 48 OneAmerica 0.23 49 Unum Group 0.22 50 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.22 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



