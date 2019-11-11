Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Florida, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is generally the least expensive way to get life insurance. When you get life insurance quotes, know how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years.

Largest life insurance companies in Florida

Rank in Florida Company Market share % in Florida 1 Northwestern Mutual 8.45 2 Lincoln Financial 5.74 3 MassMutual 5.17 4 Transamerica 5.10 5 John Hancock 4.33 6 New York Life 4.14 7 Pacific Life 3.77 8 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.75 9 Guardian 3.12 10 AIG 3.12 11 State Farm 3.04 12 AXA Equitable 2.79 13 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.57 14 Brighthouse Financial 2.28 15 Primerica 2.23 16 MetLife 1.98 17 Protective 1.89 18 Voya Financial Inc. 1.87 19 Mutual of Omaha 1.52 20 Globe Life Inc. 1.48 21 Nationwide 1.41 22 Penn Mutual 1.36 23 National Life Group 1.32 24 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.29 25 Securian 1.23 26 Genworth 1.15 27 Western & Southern Financial 1.11 28 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.09 29 Legal & General 1.01 30 Ohio National 0.98 31 Talcott Resolution 0.97 32 USAA 0.91 33 Allianz 0.87 34 OneAmerica 0.84 35 RiverSource 0.80 36 Allstate Corp. 0.78 37 CNO Financial Group 0.77 38 Symetra 0.67 39 Assurant 0.64 40 Jackson 0.63 41 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.60 42 Global Atlantic 0.59 43 Unum Group 0.56 44 American National 0.54 45 Nassau Re 0.49 46 Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance 0.48 47 Ameritas 0.45 48 Great-West 0.42 49 CUNA Mutual 0.41 50 Sun Life Financial 0.41 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



