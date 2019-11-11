Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Georgia, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is a good way to cover specific debts and obligations, like the years of a mortgage or college loans. When you get life insurance quotes, know how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. You can match a term life policy to the amount and length of your family’s financial need.

Largest life insurance companies in Georgia

Rank in Georgia Company Market share % in Georgia 1 Northwestern Mutual 10.84 2 Lincoln Financial 5.05 3 State Farm 4.76 4 MassMutual 4.68 5 New York Life 4.29 6 AIG 3.45 7 Transamerica 3.39 8 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.35 9 John Hancock 3.31 10 Guardian 3.01 11 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.96 12 Pacific Life 2.96 13 Primerica 2.70 14 Globe Life Inc. 2.35 15 Protective 2.23 16 Mutual of Omaha 1.86 17 Brighthouse Financial 1.58 18 MetLife 1.50 19 AXA Equitable 1.44 20 Voya Financial Inc. 1.42 21 Southern Farm Bureau Life Ins 1.32 22 Genworth 1.30 23 Nationwide 1.27 24 USAA 1.25 25 Unum Group 1.17 26 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.12 27 National Life Group 1.10 28 Legal & General 1.08 29 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.03 30 Western & Southern Financial 1.01 31 Jackson 0.99 32 Securian 0.89 33 Allstate Corp. 0.80 34 OneAmerica 0.71 35 Penn Mutual 0.68 36 COUNTRY Financial 0.68 37 Talcott Resolution 0.57 38 Allianz 0.55 39 RiverSource 0.55 40 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.53 41 Great-West 0.52 42 Ohio National 0.51 43 American National 0.50 44 Kemper 0.48 45 Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Co. 0.44 46 CUNA Mutual 0.43 47 iA Financial 0.42 48 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.42 49 Atlantic American / Delta Group 0.41 50 CNO Financial Group 0.39 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



