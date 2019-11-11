Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Idaho, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Did you know that life insurance quotes go up as you get older? That’s why it’s smart to find life insurance as soon as possible.

Largest life insurance companies in Idaho

Rank in Idaho Company Market share % in Idaho 1 Northwestern Mutual 14.55 2 MassMutual 4.72 3 New York Life 4.34 4 State Farm 4.10 5 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 3.91 6 Pacific Life 3.70 7 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 3.31 8 Protective 3.29 9 Lincoln Financial 3.23 10 Prudential Financial Inc. 2.90 11 Transamerica 2.50 12 OneAmerica 2.44 13 Securian 2.04 14 John Hancock 2.02 15 AIG 1.92 16 Zurich 1.91 17 Voya Financial Inc. 1.88 18 Beneficial Life 1.79 19 Primerica 1.73 20 Mutual of Omaha 1.67 21 Globe Life Inc. 1.62 22 Genworth 1.58 23 Legal & General 1.30 24 AXA Equitable 1.29 25 Western & Southern Financial 1.23 26 Ohio National 1.12 27 Penn Mutual 1.12 28 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.10 29 USAA 1.09 30 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 1.09 31 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.09 32 Ameritas 0.91 33 Symetra 0.90 34 Brighthouse Financial 0.90 35 Jackson 0.77 36 Talcott Resolution 0.74 37 Allianz 0.73 38 Nationwide 0.73 39 Allstate Corp. 0.62 40 Guardian 0.58 41 MetLife 0.57 42 Global Atlantic 0.57 43 CNO Financial Group 0.54 44 CUNA Mutual 0.51 45 RiverSource 0.50 46 United Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.48 47 American Family Life Insurance Co. 0.42 48 TIAA 0.42 49 National Life Group 0.41 50 Wilton Re 0.40 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



