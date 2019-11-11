Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Indiana, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Indiana

Rank in Indiana Company Market share % in Indiana 1 Northwestern Mutual 11.18 2 State Farm 5.40 3 Lincoln Financial 5.32 4 Indiana Farm Bureau 5.18 5 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.94 6 MassMutual 4.34 7 Transamerica 2.90 8 Western & Southern Financial 2.77 9 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.73 10 John Hancock 2.64 11 Protective 2.21 12 Guardian 2.19 13 OneAmerica 2.11 14 New York Life 2.05 15 AIG 1.81 16 Mutual of Omaha 1.79 17 Pacific Life 1.76 18 Globe Life Inc. 1.71 19 Primerica 1.41 20 Brighthouse Financial 1.34 21 Securian 1.22 22 MetLife 1.13 23 AXA Equitable 1.10 24 CNO Financial Group 1.06 25 Voya Financial Inc. 1.05 26 Symetra 0.99 27 Genworth 0.99 28 American Family Life Insurance Co. 0.96 29 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.92 30 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.92 31 Nationwide 0.90 32 Assurant 0.89 33 Legal & General 0.85 34 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.84 35 Ohio National 0.83 36 RiverSource 0.80 37 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.67 38 Jackson 0.66 39 Penn Mutual 0.65 40 Cincinnati Equitable Life Ins 0.62 41 Talcott Resolution 0.61 42 Global Atlantic 0.61 43 Great-West 0.60 44 Allstate Corp. 0.57 45 Wilton Re 0.57 46 TIAA 0.55 47 Erie Family Life Insurance Co. 0.53 48 Allianz 0.52 49 Unum Group 0.52 50 Zurich 0.51 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



