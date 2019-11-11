Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Kentucky, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Did you know that life insurance quotes go up every year you get older? That’s why it’s worth your time to lock in life insurance as soon as possible.

Largest life insurance companies in Kentucky

Rank in Kentucky Company Market share % in Kentucky 1 Northwestern Mutual 9.62 2 Transamerica 8.43 3 State Farm 5.45 4 Lincoln Financial 5.36 5 New York Life 3.50 6 AIG 3.11 7 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.02 8 Western & Southern Financial 2.74 9 MassMutual 2.49 10 John Hancock 2.41 11 Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance 2.35 12 Mutual of Omaha 2.24 13 Protective 2.17 14 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.88 15 Globe Life Inc. 1.85 16 Pacific Life 1.82 17 Nationwide 1.63 18 Primerica 1.46 19 MetLife 1.39 20 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 1.33 21 Securian 1.27 22 Brighthouse Financial 1.26 23 Voya Financial Inc. 1.19 24 AXA Equitable 1.18 25 Genworth 1.15 26 Legal & General 1.04 27 Unum Group 1.03 28 Guardian 1.01 29 CNO Financial Group 1.00 30 Wilton Re 0.91 31 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.90 32 Investors Heritage Life Insurance Co 0.82 33 Ohio National 0.79 34 Assurant 0.79 35 Great-West 0.75 36 OneAmerica 0.73 37 Talcott Resolution 0.70 38 Penn Mutual 0.69 39 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.68 40 USAA 0.64 41 Jackson 0.60 42 National Western Life Grp Inc. 0.59 43 RiverSource 0.59 44 Allstate Corp. 0.58 45 Shelter Life Insurance Co. 0.58 46 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.55 47 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.54 48 Cincinnati Equitable Life Insurance 0.50 49 Global Atlantic 0.49 50 Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Co. 0.49 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



