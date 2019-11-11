Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Maine, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Maine

Rank in Maine Company Market share % in Maine 1 Lincoln Financial 7.72 2 Prudential Financial Inc. 7.37 3 Northwestern Mutual 7.11 4 MassMutual 5.25 5 MetLife 3.97 6 State Farm 3.52 7 New York Life 3.38 8 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.90 9 Brighthouse Financial 2.89 10 John Hancock 2.89 11 Guardian 2.87 12 Genworth 2.62 13 Protective 2.49 14 RiverSource 2.40 15 Pacific Life 2.36 16 National Life Group 2.24 17 Transamerica 2.18 18 AIG 1.98 19 Mutual of Omaha 1.89 20 CNO Financial Group 1.87 21 Globe Life Inc. 1.85 22 Primerica 1.72 23 Voya Financial Inc. 1.53 24 Legal & General 1.43 25 USAA 1.17 26 Penn Mutual 1.02 27 AXA Equitable 1.02 28 SB Mutual Life Insurance Co. of MA 1.00 29 Ameritas 0.96 30 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.94 31 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.90 32 Nationwide 0.85 33 TIAA 0.85 34 Unum Group 0.84 35 CUNA Mutual 0.79 36 Western & Southern Financial 0.78 37 Securian 0.74 38 Allstate Corp 0.74 39 Horace Mann 0.71 40 Sun Life Financial 0.69 41 American National 0.67 42 AAA Life Insurance 0.65 43 Symetra 0.57 44 Global Atlantic 0.51 45 Ohio National 0.50 46 OneAmerica 0.48 47 Talcott Resolution 0.47 48 Jackson 0.46 49 Nassau Re 0.35 50 Physicians Mutual 0.28 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



