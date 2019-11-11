Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Nebraska, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Did you know that life insurance quotes go up every year you get older? That’s why it’s smart to lock in life insurance as soon as you need it.

Largest life insurance companies in Nebraska

Rank in Nebraska Company Market share % in Nebraska 1 Northwestern Mutual 10.43 2 Pacific Life 6.35 3 State Farm 4.89 4 New York Life 4.84 5 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.15 6 Principal Financial Group Inc. 4.15 7 Lincoln Financial 3.66 8 MassMutual 3.64 9 Mutual of Omaha 3.41 10 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 3.32 11 Securian 3.24 12 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.75 13 Protective 2.69 14 Transamerica 2.47 15 John Hancock 2.31 16 Ameritas 2.09 17 AIG 1.86 18 Genworth 1.65 19 Penn Mutual 1.53 20 American Family Life Insurance Co. 1.47 21 Ohio National 1.30 22 AXA Equitable 1.29 23 Brighthouse Financial 1.20 24 Primerica 1.20 25 Globe Life Inc. 1.14 26 Voya Financial Inc. 0.99 27 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.91 28 Western & Southern Financial 0.87 29 Assurity 0.83 30 Legal & General 0.82 31 Jackson 0.81 32 Nationwide 0.81 33 Zurich 0.73 34 National Western Life Group Inc. 0.73 35 OneAmerica 0.69 36 Talcott Resolution 0.68 37 Guardian 0.64 38 MetLife 0.61 39 RiverSource 0.60 40 KUVARE 0.59 41 United Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.59 42 Athene 0.58 43 CNO Financial Group 0.52 44 USAA 0.48 45 Unum Group 0.43 46 Global Atlantic 0.42 47 Shelter Life Insurance Co. 0.41 48 Allianz 0.40 49 Sun Life Financial 0.38 50 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.36 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



