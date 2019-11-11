Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in New Jersey, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is a good way to cover specific debts and obligations, such as the years of a mortgage. When you get life insurance quotes, know how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. You can match a term life policy to the amount and length of your family’s financial need.

Largest life insurance companies in New Jersey

Rank in New Jersey Company Market share % in New Jersey 1 Prudential Financial Inc. 9.71 2 MassMutual 7.77 3 Northwestern Mutual 7.70 4 Guardian 7.70 5 Lincoln Financial 6.05 6 New York Life 5.98 7 Brighthouse Financial 3.77 8 AXA Equitable 3.75 9 John Hancock 3.57 10 MetLife 3.41 11 Transamerica 2.88 12 AIG 2.66 13 Penn Mutual 2.36 14 Nationwide 1.80 15 Primerica 1.77 16 Voya Financial Inc. 1.65 17 Pacific Life 1.44 18 National Life Group 1.42 19 Securian 1.41 20 Legal & General 1.41 21 Protective 1.37 22 State Farm 1.33 23 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.21 24 Mutual of Omaha 1.20 25 Genworth 1.01 26 Globe Life Inc. 0.88 27 Western & Southern Financial 0.77 28 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.76 29 RiverSource 0.74 30 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 0.62 31 Ohio National 0.62 32 Allianz 0.59 33 Nassau Re 0.58 34 TIAA 0.53 35 Sec Mutual Life Insurance Co. of NY 0.50 36 Talcott Resolution 0.48 37 Allstate Corp. 0.48 38 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.47 39 Symetra 0.45 40 USAA 0.44 41 CNO Financial Group 0.42 42 Global Atlantic 0.40 43 Ameritas 0.39 44 Jackson 0.36 45 OneAmerica 0.33 46 American National 0.32 47 SB Mutual Life Insurance Co. of MA 0.29 48 Unum Group 0.29 49 Sun Life Financial 0.27 50 Great-West 0.26 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



