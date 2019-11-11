Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in New Mexico, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Whether you’re healthy or have some medical conditions, shopping around for life insurance quotes can save you money.

Largest life insurance companies in New Mexico

Rank in New Mexico Company Market share % in New Mexico 1 New York Life 8.01 2 Northwestern Mutual 6.68 3 State Farm 6.05 4 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.30 5 MassMutual 4.29 6 Lincoln Financial 3.87 7 American National 3.48 8 Transamerica 3.42 9 Pacific Life 3.29 10 Zurich 3.20 11 AIG 2.38 12 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 2.20 13 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.11 14 John Hancock 2.08 15 Protective 2.05 16 Mutual of Omaha 2.00 17 Globe Life Inc. 1.92 18 Wilton Re 1.78 19 Primerica 1.72 20 USAA 1.72 21 Brighthouse Financial 1.60 22 Voya Financial Inc. 1.57 23 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.52 24 AXA Equitable 1.37 25 Securian 1.24 26 Genworth 1.21 27 Allstate Corp. 1.13 28 Western & Southern Financial 1.04 29 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.98 30 MetLife 0.97 31 Allianz 0.97 32 Unum Group 0.90 33 Jackson 0.90 34 CUNA Mutual 0.87 35 Legal & General 0.86 36 Guardian 0.82 37 Talcott Resolution 0.82 38 Penn Mutual 0.73 39 OneAmerica 0.65 40 National Life Group 0.63 41 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.61 42 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.55 43 RiverSource 0.54 44 Nassau Re 0.50 45 AAA Life Insurance 0.49 46 Nationwide 0.49 47 Aflac 0.46 48 Ohio National 0.41 49 TIAA 0.41 50 Delaware Life 0.40 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



