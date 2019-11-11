Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in North Dakota, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is generally the most affordable way to get life insurance. When you get life insurance quotes, calculate how much coverage you want and determine how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years.

Largest life insurance companies in North Dakota

Rank in North Dakota Company Market share % in North Dakota 1 Northwestern Mutual 8.72 2 Lincoln Financial 6.00 3 Great-West 5.90 4 New York Life 5.86 5 Nationwide 5.53 6 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 5.05 7 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.03 8 MassMutual 3.94 9 State Farm 3.54 10 Protective 2.98 11 Pacific Life 2.72 12 John Hancock 2.28 13 American Family Life Insurance Co. 2.23 14 RiverSource 2.18 15 Securian 2.15 16 Ohio National 1.98 17 Voya Financial Inc. 1.97 18 AIG 1.80 19 Guardian 1.79 20 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 1.76 21 OneAmerica 1.63 22 Genworth 1.62 23 Talcott Resolution 1.58 24 AXA Equitable 1.45 25 Transamerica 1.37 26 Globe Life Inc. 1.32 27 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.25 28 Mutual of Omaha 1.22 29 Legal & General 0.87 30 Brighthouse Financial 0.80 31 Penn Mutual 0.77 32 Western & Southern Financial 0.64 33 COUNTRY Financial 0.56 34 Jackson 0.56 35 Zurich 0.54 36 Symetra 0.51 37 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.47 38 Allianz 0.45 39 Primerica 0.43 40 Unum Group 0.40 41 Aflac 0.39 42 TIAA 0.38 43 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.38 44 Auto-Owners Life Insurance Co. 0.38 45 Horace Mann 0.37 46 MetLife 0.37 47 Federated Life Insurance Co. 0.35 48 EquiTrust Life Insurance Co. 0.35 49 USAA 0.33 50 American National 0.32 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



