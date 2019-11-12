Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Tennessee, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

No matter if you’re healthy or have some medical conditions, shopping around for life insurance quotes can save you money.

Largest life insurance companies in Tennessee

Rank in Tennessee Company Market share % in Tennessee 1 Northwestern Mutual 8.02 2 Tennessee Farmers Life Insurance Co. 6.23 3 State Farm 5.05 4 Lincoln Financial 4.95 5 New York Life 4.34 6 MassMutual 4.03 7 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 3.61 8 AIG 3.51 9 John Hancock 3.48 10 Great-West 3.38 11 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.21 12 Transamerica 2.63 13 Protective 2.27 14 Pacific Life 2.25 15 Globe Life Inc. 1.86 16 Mutual of Omaha 1.8 17 Brighthouse Financial 1.8 18 Primerica 1.72 19 Guardian 1.63 20 AXA Equitable 1.48 21 MetLife 1.42 22 Securian 1.38 23 Genworth 1.32 24 Nationwide 1.25 25 Ohio National 1.16 26 Unum Group 1.11 27 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.11 28 Voya Financial Inc. 1.05 29 Western & Southern Financial 0.98 30 OneAmerica 0.97 31 Legal & General 0.96 32 USAA 0.83 33 Jackson 0.75 34 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.72 35 Talcott Resolution 0.7 36 RiverSource 0.68 37 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.64 38 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.6 39 National Life Group 0.57 40 Penn Mutual 0.56 41 CNO Financial Group 0.55 42 Zurich 0.55 43 American National 0.54 44 Allstate Corp. 0.53 45 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.45 46 Global Atlantic 0.43 47 Ameritas 0.41 48 Symetra 0.39 49 iA Financial 0.39 50 Shelter Life Insurance Co. 0.39 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



