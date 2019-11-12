Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Vermont, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Vermont

Rank in Vermont Company Market share % in Vermont 1 National Life Group 8.9 2 Lincoln Financial 6.38 3 New York Life 6.34 4 MassMutual 6.3 5 Northwestern Mutual 6.13 6 John Hancock 5.44 7 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.32 8 MetLife 3.48 9 Penn Mutual 3.42 10 Brighthouse Financial 3.04 11 AIG 2.56 12 Genworth 2.3 13 TIAA 2.15 14 State Farm 2.01 15 Protective 1.93 16 Nationwide 1.77 17 Guardian 1.73 18 Western & Southern Financial 1.72 19 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.65 20 Pacific Life 1.62 21 AXA Equitable 1.56 22 Transamerica 1.56 23 CNO Financial Group 1.55 24 Globe Life Inc. 1.44 25 Mutual of Omaha 1.4 26 American National 1.27 27 RiverSource 1.21 28 Legal & General 1.15 29 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.04 30 USAA 1 31 Voya Financial Inc. 0.93 32 Talcott Resolution 0.92 33 CUNA Mutual 0.77 34 Primerica 0.76 35 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.69 36 Unum Group 0.57 37 Cigna 0.53 38 Allstate Corp. 0.52 39 SB Mutual Life Insurance Co. of Massachusetts 0.5 40 Securian 0.43 41 Ohio National 0.41 42 Jackson 0.4 43 Horace Mann 0.38 44 Chubb 0.37 45 Zurich 0.26 46 OneAmerica 0.26 47 Sun Life Financial 0.25 48 Aflac 0.25 49 Global Atlantic 0.25 50 Ameritas 0.25 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



