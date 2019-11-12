Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Washington, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Shopping around for life insurance quotes is a good way to save money. Rates vary by insurer, so it’s smart to comparison shop.

Largest life insurance companies in Washington

Rank in Washington Company Market share % in Washington 1 New York Life 9.23 2 Northwestern Mutual 8.49 3 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.79 4 Lincoln Financial 4.59 5 State Farm 4.31 6 Pacific Life 4.01 7 John Hancock 3.64 8 Transamerica 3.28 9 MassMutual 3.21 10 Voya Financial Inc. 2.43 11 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.25 12 Penn Mutual 2.08 13 Protective 2.07 14 AIG 1.99 15 AXA Equitable 1.97 16 Zurich 1.97 17 Global Atlantic 1.74 18 Genworth 1.7 19 USAA 1.64 20 Nationwide 1.62 21 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.58 22 Brighthouse Financial 1.56 23 RiverSource 1.56 24 Primerica 1.56 25 Globe Life Inc. 1.53 26 Legal & General 1.27 27 OneAmerica 1.24 28 MetLife 1.21 29 Western & Southern Financial 1.2 30 Securian 1.11 31 Mutual of Omaha 1.08 32 Guardian 1.04 33 COUNTRY Financial 1.04 34 Symetra 0.94 35 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.94 36 Talcott Resolution 0.82 37 Allstate Corp. 0.76 38 TIAA 0.71 39 Assurant 0.69 40 Jackson 0.69 41 Ohio National 0.69 42 National Life Group 0.64 43 Allianz 0.59 44 Ameritas 0.51 45 Great-West 0.5 46 CNO Financial Group 0.5 47 American Family Life Insurance Co. 0.44 48 AAA Life Insurance 0.41 49 American National 0.39 50 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.36 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



