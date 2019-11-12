Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Wyoming, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Wyoming

Rank in Wyoming Company Market share % in Wyoming 1 New York Life 8.46 2 Lincoln Financial 8.11 3 Northwestern Mutual 7.75 4 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 6.93 5 State Farm 6.73 6 Prudential Financial Inc. 5.36 7 John Hancock 3.91 8 Pacific Life 2.97 9 MassMutual 2.88 10 AXA Equitable 2.7 11 Transamerica 2.16 12 Zurich 2.14 13 AIG 1.98 14 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.98 15 Voya Financial Inc. 1.8 16 Protective 1.78 17 Penn Mutual 1.6 18 Globe Life Inc. 1.53 19 Mutual of Omaha 1.4 20 Guardian 1.31 21 Brighthouse Financial 1.25 22 Primerica 1.19 23 Securian 1.17 24 Genworth 0.98 25 OneAmerica 0.95 26 RiverSource 0.9 27 MetLife 0.86 28 Allianz 0.85 29 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.83 30 Ohio National 0.83 31 USAA 0.83 32 TIAA 0.73 33 Nationwide 0.73 34 Legal & General 0.67 35 Ameritas 0.64 36 National Life Group 0.63 37 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.63 38 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.57 39 Western & Southern Financial 0.53 40 Symetra 0.52 41 Jackson 0.51 42 Talcott Resolution 0.49 43 National Western Life Group Inc. 0.49 44 American National 0.47 45 Beneficial Life 0.45 46 Hartford Life & Accdt Insurance Co. 0.43 47 CUNA Mutual 0.43 48 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.41 49 Sun Life Financial 0.36 50 CNO Financial Group 0.35 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



