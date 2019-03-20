Allianz Life Insurance Review

About Allianz Life Insurance
Allianz is headquartered Minnesota and sells term life and fixed index universal life.
The company also offers annuities and resources for retirement planning. The Allianz Longetivity Project includes ways to financially prepare for a long life.
Allianz life insurance customer satisfaction ratings
We asked Allianz life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal life insurance had the highest overall rating.
Overall satisfaction: 4 stars
Price satisfaction: 4 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
Would you choose Allianz again?
As another measure of satisfaction, we asked current Allianz life insurance customers if they would choose the company again.
In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.
Life insurance complaints comparison
Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.
Allianz contact information
5701 Golden Hills Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55416
website
Customer service: 800-950-5872
Beneficiary change form
Methodology
EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
