Nationwide Life Insurance Review

Nationwide offers term life, whole life, universal life and variable universal life insurance policies. The company also has annuities and mutual funds, and retirement plans that are offered through employers.

Nationwide life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked current Nationwide life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal life insurance had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose Nationwide again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked Nationwide life insurance customers if they would choose the company again.

In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





Nationwide Insurance contact information

One Nationwide Plaza

Columbus, OH 43215

website

Life insurance customer service: 800-848-6331

Beneficiary change form

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Updated March 21, 2019