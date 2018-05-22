MetLife Life Insurance Review

About MetLife

MetLife established a new company, Brighthouse Financial, in 2016 to sell individual life insurance and annuities. Brighthouse Financial is an independent company that is not part of MetLife.

Some MetLife customers had their policies moved to Brighthouse Financial. People with policies from these MetLife companies moved to Brighthouse:

First MetLife Investors Insurance Co. (now named Brighthouse Life Insurance Co. of New York)

MetLife Insurance Co. USA (now named Brighthouse Life Insurance Co.)

New England Life Insurance Co.

Customers with MetLife policies from these companies stayed with MetLife:

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Co.

MetLife's life insurance sales are now done only through workplaces.

MetLife life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked MetLife life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal life insurance had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





MetLife contact information:

Headquarters:

200 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10166

website

MetLife life insurance customer service: (800) 638-5000

Life insurance change of beneficiary form

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Updated March 21, 2019