Primerica Life Insurance Review

About Primerica

Primerica sells term life insurance and other financial products such as auto and home insurance, and pre-paid legal services.

Primerica Life Insurance satisfaction ratings

Overall ratingPrice satisfaction Customer service satisfaction
4.5 stars 4.5 stars 4.5 stars

Would you choose Primerica life insurance again?

Yes Maybe No
85% 12% 3%

More ratings: Best life insurance companies

Complaints against life insurance companies

Every state's insurance department handles complaints against insurers that operate in the state. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects complaint data and produces a complaint ratio. The ratio shows the number of complaints relative to a company's size of business. The industry median ratio is 1.00 and lower numbers are better.

The complaint ratio for Primerica Life Insurance Co. is better than the industry median.

Life insurance complaints

Primerica contact information

Headquarters:
1 Primerica Parkway
Duluth, GA 30099
website
Primerica life insurance customer service: (800) 257-4725

Methodology for ratings

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Primerica in March 2018. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Posted May 23, 2018

More:

More company reviews


American General
4.5 stars

AXA Equitable
3 stars

Guardian
3.5 stars

John Hancock
4.5 stars

Lincoln National
4.5 stars

MassMutual
4 stars

MetLife
4.5 stars

New York Life
5 stars

Northwestern Mutual
4.5 stars

Pacific Life
4.5 stars

Prudential
3.5 stars

State Farm Life
4.5 stars

Transamerica
4.5 stars

Rankings


Best life insurance companies

Best car insurance companies

Best home insurance companies