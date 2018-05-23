Primerica Life Insurance Review

About Primerica

Primerica sells term life insurance and other financial products such as auto and home insurance, and pre-paid legal services.

Primerica Life Insurance satisfaction ratings

Overall rating Price satisfaction Customer service satisfaction

Would you choose Primerica life insurance again?

Yes Maybe No 85% 12% 3%

Complaints against life insurance companies

Every state's insurance department handles complaints against insurers that operate in the state. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects complaint data and produces a complaint ratio. The ratio shows the number of complaints relative to a company's size of business. The industry median ratio is 1.00 and lower numbers are better.

The complaint ratio for Primerica Life Insurance Co. is better than the industry median.

Primerica contact information

Headquarters:

1 Primerica Parkway

Duluth, GA 30099

Primerica life insurance customer service: (800) 257-4725

Methodology for ratings

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Primerica in March 2018. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

