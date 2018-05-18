State Farm Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

State Farm ratings

State Farm auto insurance customers rated the company 3 out 5 stars in a survey by EverQuote. Auto insurance price satisfaction was rated 3.5 out of 5 stars, and customer service was well rated at 4 stars. State Farm home insurance customers gave the company 4 stars.

Complaints about State Farm's auto and home insurance are well below the industry median, based on data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

State Farm auto insurance ratings

We asked current State Farm car insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings.

Overall: 3 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

See more company ratings in our best car insurance companies survey.

State Farm car insurance price comparison

We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare among State Farm and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.

Insurance company Average annual premium Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 Erie Insurance $1,488 The Hartford $1,549 American Family $1,551 State Farm $1,738

Does State Farm have what you want?

Do you want special features with your auto insurance policy? Here's a look at what State Farm offers as add-ons or as separate policies. Availability can vary by state.

No Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars Yes Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers Yes, Drive Safe & Save Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving No Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day Yes SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

State Farm car insurance discounts

Here are some of the State Farm auto insurance discounts offered, based on our review of state insurance filings. Discounts details may change among states, and might not be available in all states or from each State Farm subsidiary. Also, some vehicles may be ineligible for certain discounts, like motorcycles and antique cars.

Accident-free

For drivers who have been with State Farm at least three years and had no "chargeable" accidents.

Good-driving

Good student

Student away at school

For students under age 25 who live more than 100 miles at home and don't have a car at school.

Steer Clear Safe Driver

For drivers under age 25 who have had no accidents or moving violations for three years and who complete the State Farm Steer Clear Program.

Good driver plus discount

For drivers who are accident-free, insuring more than one vehicle, and also buying a condo, farm/ranch or homeowners policy.

Driver improvement course

For drivers age 55 and older.

Driver training

For drivers who have classroom and driving instruction from a certified instructor.

Vehicle safety

For 1994 model cars and newer.

Passive restraint

For 1993 model cars and older.

Limited use farm truck

Anti-theft device

Multi-vehicle

Multi-line

For buying more than one type of insurance from State Farm, such as auto insurance plus homeowners, renters, condo or life insurance.

About State Farm home insurance

If you have a State Farm home insurance claim, you may be eligible to take advantage of the State Farm Premier Service Program. It has providers who can help with repairs after a disaster, such as emergency water removal, flooring replacement and general contractors who can make repairs.

State Farm home insurance discounts

The company’s discounts can vary by state and policy type but can include:

Automatic sprinkler discount.

Claim free discount.

Home-auto discount: For customers who have both types of policies with State Farm.

Impact resistant roof discount.

State Farm home insurance ratings

Overall: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

We asked current State Farm homeowners insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their scores.

See more company ratings in our best home insurance companies survey.

State Farm contact information

Headquarters:

One State Farm Plaza

Bloomington, IL 61710

website

Questions: 800-STATE-FARM (800-782-8332)

Auto and home insurance claims: 800-SF-CLAIM (800-732-5246)

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of State Farm in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019