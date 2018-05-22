State Farm Life Insurance Reviews

About State Farm Life

State Farm Life sells term life, whole life and universal life insurance. You can get a discount if you have State Farm auto insurance in addition to life insurance.

State Farm Life satisfaction ratings

Overall rating Price satisfaction Customer service satisfaction

Would you choose State Farm Life again for life insurance?

Yes Maybe No 59% 33% 8%

Complaints against life insurance companies

Every state's insurance department handles complaints against insurers that operate in the state. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects complaint data and produces a complaint ratio. The ratio shows the number of complaints relative to a company's size of business. The industry median ratio is 1.00 and lower numbers are better.

The complaint ratio for State Farm Life is lower (better) than the industry median.

State Farm Life contact information

Headquarters:

One State Farm Plaza

Bloomington, IL 61710

Customer service: (800) STATE FARM (800-782-8332)

Methodology for ratings

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of State Farm Life in March 2018. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Posted May 22, 2018