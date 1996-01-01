Bootstrapping

We bootstrap our growth. EverQuote was built as a bootstrap, largely funding our growth under our own power. Today, this approach continues to enable us to retain control over our destiny. With every new thing we do, we value speed to unit profitability and expect initiatives to drive increasing value as they scale.

Tenacity

We are tenacious entrepreneurs. We have fire and grit. We think constantly about reducing the friction and cost of protecting consumers' most important assests. We are impatient to change a massive industry and are energized about building a mammoth business as we do it.

Data-Centricity

We are data-driven. We expect discussions at all levels to be rooted in and guided by data and follow our north star of getting the consumer protected. We believe data democratizes decision making and enables us to embrace diversity of perspectives and direct, if not always comfortable, communication.