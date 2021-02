Amy Danise

Amy Danise is the senior editor of EverQuote. She has been helping consumers understand their insurance for 20 years. She has expertise in auto, homeowners, long-term care and life insurance. Amy has been quoted for many years in national media about consumer insurance topics. She was formerly an insurance editor at NerdWallet and editorial director of Insure.com, Insurance.com and CarInsurance.com. She has a B.A. in American Studies from Wesleyan University.