Minimum car insurance in Alaska

Because Alaska has many remote parts, the state does not require car registration in all areas. Auto insurance is not required in areas that don't require car registration. You can find a list of these exceptions from the Alaska DMV.





Penalty for not having auto insurance in Alaska

$500 fine; license may be suspended for a minimum of 90 days

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Aug. 22, 2019