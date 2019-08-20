Cheap Car Insurance in Arkansas 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Minimum car insurance in Arkansas
Arkansas requires only one type of auto insurance to legally drive: Liability insurance. While you only need the state's minimum insurance limits to drive, those amounts may not be enough if you cause an accident. You can still be sued for what your auto insurance doesn't cover.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Arkansas if:
Law enforcement requests it or your vehicle is involved in a car accident that causes:
- Bodily injury or death
- Property damage in excess of $1,000
Penalties for not having car insurance in Arkansas
- First offense: fine from $50 to $250
- Second offense: fine from $250 to $500
- Third or subsequent offense: fine from $500 to $1,000, up to one year in jail, or both
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Updated Aug. 22, 2019