Cheap Car Insurance in Montana 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Minimum car insurance in Montana

Montana requires only one type of auto insurance: Liability.

Liability car insurance pays others for damage and injuries if you cause a car accident. Many people buy more than the minimum auto insurance required in a state. If you don't have enough liability insurance for accident bills, people can sue you for the rest.





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Montana when:

Law enforcement requests it.

You renew vehicle registration.

Your vehicle is in a car accident.

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Montana

First offense: $250 to $500 fine, up to 10 days in jail, or both.

Second offense: $350 fine, up to 10 days in jail, or both. Starting with the second offense, must also surrender registration and license plate until coverage is obtained.

Third offense: $500 fine, up to six months in jail, or both.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Updated Aug. 26, 2019