Cheap Car Insurance in Rhode Island

Car insurance minimums in Rhode Island

Rhode Island requires car owners to have only one type of auto insurance: Liability. But if you're in an accident, the state minimum might not be enough.





Medical payments (MedPay) coverage:

Rhode Island doesn't require MedPay but it's available. MedPay is for medical bills and funeral expenses after an accident, for you and anyone riding in your car, no matter who was at fault. It also covers you if you're hit by a car while walking or riding in someone else's car. It's typically available in small amounts. If you don't want MedPay in your auto insurance policy in Rhode Island you'll need to reject it in writing. If you buy it, the minimum coverage is $2,500.

Comprehensive and collision coverage:

Comprehensive insurance covers theft of your vehicle or damage caused by hitting an animal, hail, flood, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions.

Collision coverage:

For damage to your car if you hit another car or an object, like a sign post or even a building.

Rental reimbursement:

Pays for a rental car if your vehicle is being repaired after a car accident that's covered by your collision or comprehensive insurance.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Rhode Island when:

Law enforcement requests it.

You renew vehicle registration.

Penalties for not having car insurance in Rhode Island

False proof provided: Fine of $500 to $3,000, jail up to one year, or both. Reinstatement fee of $30 to $50.

Operating without insurance: Three-month license suspension, possible fine of $100 to $500.

Second offense: Six-month license suspension, possible fine of $500.

Third offense: One-year license suspension and possible fine of $1,000.

Updated Sept. 3, 2019