Posted Oct. 6, 2020 by Lara McCaffrey
Forecasters have predicted an active hurricane season for 2020.
Insuring your car for weather-related damage requires comprehensive car insurance.
Many drivers don’t know if their policies include comprehensive coverage.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 15, 2019 by Jason Metz
Gap insurance pays the difference between the amount you owe on a loan or lease and an insurance check for a totaled or stolen car. Cars are often considered "totaled" when the repair cost is more than a certain percentage of the vehicle's value.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 14, 2019 by EverQuote Staff
State Farm, Progressive and Allstate are the largest auto insurance companies. See rankings of the 50 largest auto insurance companies in the U.S., with market share for each.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 8, 2019 by EverQuote staff
The largest Utah car insurance companies are State Farm, Allstate, Farmers Insurance, Progressive, Bear River Mutual Insurance and USAA. See the list.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 8, 2019 by EverQuote staff
The largest Wisconsin car insurance companies are American Family Insurance, Progressive, State Farm, Allstate, Erie Insurance and ACUITY. See the list.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 8, 2019 by EverQuote staff
The largest Texas car insurance companies are State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, USAA, Farmers Insurance, Liberty Mutual and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. See the list.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 8, 2019 by EverQuote staff
The largest South Carolina car insurance companies are State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, USAA, Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, Travelers and Southern Farm Bureau Casualty. See the list.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 8, 2019 by EverQuote staff
The largest Rhode Island car insurance companies are Progressive, Amica, Allstate, USAA, Liberty Mutual, MetLife, Nationwide and MAPFRE. See the list.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 8, 2019 by EverQuote staff
The largest Wyoming car insurance companies are State Farm, Progressive, Farmers Insurance, Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual, USAA, Liberty Mutual and Allstate. See the list.
Read more »
Posted Nov. 8, 2019 by EverQuote staff
The largest South Dakota car insurance companies are State Farm, Progressive, American Family Insurance, Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. of Nebraska, Farmers Insurance, USAA, & Nationwide. See the list.
Read more »