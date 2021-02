Is Your Car Insurance Hurricane Ready? Posted Oct. 6, 2020 by Lara McCaffrey Forecasters have predicted an active hurricane season for 2020. Insuring your car for weather-related damage requires comprehensive car insurance. Many drivers don’t know if their policies include comprehensive coverage. Read more »

Gap Insurance Explained Posted Nov. 15, 2019 by Jason Metz Gap insurance pays the difference between the amount you owe on a loan or lease and an insurance check for a totaled or stolen car. Cars are often considered "totaled" when the repair cost is more than a certain percentage of the vehicle's value.