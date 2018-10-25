Non-owner car insurance is a way to buy liability insurance if you don't own a car. It's often called "named non-owner" auto insurance. Liability insurance pays for injuries and damage to others if you cause a car accident.
Here are essential things to know about non-owners car insurance
You can't have a car
You generally must not own a car or have regular access to a car (such as a family member's car) in order to buy non-owners insurance.
Includes legal defense
Coverage includes your legal defense if you're sued for causing a car accident.
Does not include collision or comprehensive coverage
Non-owner car insurance generally does not include comprehensive insurance or collision insurance. These pay for damage to the car you're driving.
Doesn't cover belongings
It typically doesn't cover damage to property you have in the car, such as personal belongings.
Might not cover others
It may cover only you, and not your spouse or others in your household. You might be able to extend coverage to a spouse or other family members in your household, depending on the insurer. If not, they'll have to buy separate non-owner policies if they want the coverage.
Doesn't cover business driving
Non-owner insurance likely won't cover you when you're driving a vehicle for business purposes. Business use is a common exclusion.
Sometimes includes medical coverage
Some insurance companies offer non-owners insurance that also has medical payments coverage and uninsured motorist insurance, which pay for injuries to you and your passengers.
Switch policies if you buy a car
If you buy a vehicle, you'll need to contact your insurance agent to switch to a regular personal auto insurance policy.
Three common reasons you might need non-owner car insurance
- You rent cars frequently. If you have non-owner auto insurance you won't need to buy liability insurance at the rental counter.
- Your state requires you to file an SR-22 (or FR-44) form. Your state might require you to show proof that you have car insurance if you had your driver's license suspended or revoked, have a DUI conviction, were caught driving without insurance or other problems on your driving record. Non-owners SR-22 insurance is a way to get auto insurance without having a car.
- You don't want a gap in your auto insurance. Being continuously insured helps you get better car insurance rates. If you don't own a car, a non-owner policy is a way to stay insured until you buy one.
You usually don't need non-owner insurance if:
- You own a car. In that case you should already have auto insurance on the vehicle.
- You borrow friends' cars. If you cause a car accident while driving a friend's car, their insurance kicks in first. (But if you have a non-owners policy it could pay out second if your friend's car insurance isn't enough.)
- You drive a car owned by someone else in your household, like a spouse or parent. In that case, you should be listed on their insurance policy.
Summary: What non-owner insurance covers
|Coverage
|Details
|Liability
|Injuries and property damage of others if you cause a car accident.
|
Depending on the insurance company, might include:
|Uninsured motorists
|Medical bills for you and your passengers if you're hit by someone with no insurance.
|Medical payments coverage (MedPay)
|Medical bills for you and your passengers no matter who caused the accident, and funeral costs.
Non-owner car insurance cost
We found a variety of pricing methods in our analysis of non-owner insurance state filings. Some insurers use the same rates as liability policies for vehicles that are owned. Others offer a discount for non-owners. We saw rate discounts of 35% and 45% off liability coverage, for example. The only reliable way to know your price is to get quotes.
Where to find non-owner car insurance
Auto insurance companies must file their rates and policies with each state. But they don't always advertise on their websites that they offer non-owner car insurance policies. We looked at companies that made non-owner car insurance filings in four large states to find out who sells it. These lists may not include every company that sells non-owners insurance in a state.
Non-owner car insurance in California
|21st Century
|21st.com
|Aegis Security
|aegisinsurance.com
|Alliance United
|allianceunited.com
|Amica
|amica.com
|Anchor General
|anchorgeneral.com
|Aspire General
|aspiregeneral.com
|ASI Select
|asiselect.com
|California Casualty Indemnity
|calcas.com
|Century-National Insurance
|cnico.com
|Cincinnati Insurance
|cinfin.com
|Coast National Insurance
|bristolwest.com
|Commerce West
|mapfreinsurance.com
|CSAA General Insurance
|csaa-insurance.aaa.com
|DB Insurance
|dbinsus.com
|Electric Insurance
|electricinsurance.com
|Equity Insurance
|equityins.net
|Everest National
|everestre.com
|Farmers Specialty
|foremost.com
|First Acceptance
|acceptanceinsurance.com
|The Hartford
|thehartford.com
|Infinity
|infinityauto.com
|Integon
|nationalgeneral.com
|Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club
|aaa.com
|Kemper Independence
|kemper.com
|KnightBrook Insurance
|knightinsurancegroup.com
|MAPFRE
|mapfreinsurance.com
|Mendota Insurance
|mendota-insurance.com
|Mercury Insurance
|mercuryinsurance.com
|MIC General
|nationalgeneral.com
|National American
|naicc.com
|National General Premier
|nationalgeneral.com
|National Unity Insurance
|nationalunity.com
|Nationwide Insurance
|alliedinsurance.com
|Plaza Insurance
|rhkc.com
|Progressive
|progressive.com
|Qualitas Insurance
|qualitasinsurance.com
|Response Indemnity
|fortegra.com
|Safe Auto Insurance
|safeauto.com
|Safeway Insurance
|safewayinsurance.com
|State Farm
|statefarm.com
|Starr Indemnity & Liability
|starrcompanies.com
|Stillwater Insurance
|stillwaterinsurance.com
|Topa Insurance
|topains.com
|Transguard Insurance
|transguard.com
|Travelers
|travelers.com
|Viking Insurance Co. of Wisconsin
|sentry.com
|Western General
|westerngeneral.com
|Western Home Insurance
|wnins.com
|Workmen's Auto Insurance
|waic.com
|Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. There may be sellers of non-owner insurance not listed here.
Non-owner car insurance in Florida
|Alpha Property and Casualty
|kemper.com
|Amica
|amica.com
|AssuranceAmerica
|assuranceamerica.com
|Auto Club Insurance Co. of Florida
|autoclubfl.com
|Berkley Insurance
|wrberkley.com
|Farmers Insurance
|farmers.com
|First Acceptance
|acceptanceinsurance.com
|Imperial Fire and Casualty
|imperialfire.com
|Infinity
|infinityauto.com
|LM General and LM Insurance
|libertymutualgroup.com
|MAPFRE Insurance Co. of Florida
|mapfreflorida.com
|Mendota Insurance
|mendota-insurance.com
|Nationwide
|nationwide.com
|Peak Property and Casualty
|sentry.com
|Permanent General
|thegeneral.com
|Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois
|safeco.com
|Star Casualty
|starcasualty.com
|State Farm
|statefarm.com
|Travelers
|travelers.com
|United Automobile Insurance
|uaig.net
Non-owner car insurance in New York
|AIG
|aig.com
|Cincinnati Insurance
|cinfin.com
|Erie Insurance
|erieinsurance.com
|Maidstone Insurance
|maidstone.com
|Main Street America Protection
|msagroup.com
|MAPFRE Insurance
|mapfreinsurance.com
|Nationwide
|nationwide.com
|New York Central Mutual
|nycm.com
|Omni Insurance
|good2go.com
|Republican-Franklin Insurance
|uticanational.com
|United Farm Family
|farmfamily.com
|Unitrin Safeguard
|kemper.com
|Utica National
|uticanational.com
Non-owner car insurance in Texas
|Allied
|alliedinsurance.com
|American Access Casualty
|aains.com
|Amica
|amica.com
|AssuranceAmerica
|assuranceamerica.com
|Anchor General
|anchorgeneral.com
|Cincinnati Insurance
|cinfin.com
|CEM Insurance
|cemic.com
|Clear Blue Insurance
|clearblueinsurancegroup.com
|Direct General
|directgeneral.com
|First Acceptance
|acceptanceinsurance.com
|Mercury County Mutual
|mercuryinsurance.com
|MetLife
|metlife.com
|MGA Insurance
|gainsco.com
|National General
|nationalgeneral.com
|Nationwide
|nationwide.com
|Old American County Mutual
|countymutual.com
|PURE
|pureinsurance.com
|Redpoint County Mutual
|redpointinsurance.com
|Safe Auto Insurance
|safeauto.com
|Texas Farm Bureau
|txfb-ins.com
|Travelers
|travelers.com
|Unitrin County Mutual
|kemper.com
|USAA
|usaa.com
|Worth Casualty
|worthcasualty.com
