Non-owner car insurance is a way to buy liability insurance if you don't own a car. It's often called "named non-owner" auto insurance. Liability insurance pays for injuries and damage to others if you cause a car accident.

Here are essential things to know about non-owners car insurance

You can't have a car

You generally must not own a car or have regular access to a car (such as a family member's car) in order to buy non-owners insurance.

Includes legal defense

Coverage includes your legal defense if you're sued for causing a car accident.

Does not include collision or comprehensive coverage

Non-owner car insurance generally does not include comprehensive insurance or collision insurance. These pay for damage to the car you're driving.

Doesn't cover belongings

It typically doesn't cover damage to property you have in the car, such as personal belongings.

Might not cover others

It may cover only you, and not your spouse or others in your household. You might be able to extend coverage to a spouse or other family members in your household, depending on the insurer. If not, they'll have to buy separate non-owner policies if they want the coverage.

Doesn't cover business driving

Non-owner insurance likely won't cover you when you're driving a vehicle for business purposes. Business use is a common exclusion.

Sometimes includes medical coverage

Some insurance companies offer non-owners insurance that also has medical payments coverage and uninsured motorist insurance, which pay for injuries to you and your passengers.

Switch policies if you buy a car

If you buy a vehicle, you'll need to contact your insurance agent to switch to a regular personal auto insurance policy.





Three common reasons you might need non-owner car insurance

You rent cars frequently. If you have non-owner auto insurance you won't need to buy liability insurance at the rental counter. Your state requires you to file an SR-22 (or FR-44) form. Your state might require you to show proof that you have car insurance if you had your driver's license suspended or revoked, have a DUI conviction, were caught driving without insurance or other problems on your driving record. Non-owners SR-22 insurance is a way to get auto insurance without having a car. You don't want a gap in your auto insurance. Being continuously insured helps you get better car insurance rates. If you don't own a car, a non-owner policy is a way to stay insured until you buy one.

You usually don't need non-owner insurance if:

You own a car. In that case you should already have auto insurance on the vehicle.

In that case you should already have auto insurance on the vehicle. You borrow friends' cars. If you cause a car accident while driving a friend's car, their insurance kicks in first. (But if you have a non-owners policy it could pay out second if your friend's car insurance isn't enough.)

If you cause a car accident while driving a friend's car, their insurance kicks in first. (But if you have a non-owners policy it could pay out second if your friend's car insurance isn't enough.) You drive a car owned by someone else in your household, like a spouse or parent. In that case, you should be listed on their insurance policy.

Summary: What non-owner insurance covers

Coverage Details Liability Injuries and property damage of others if you cause a car accident. Depending on the insurance company, might include: Uninsured motorists Medical bills for you and your passengers if you're hit by someone with no insurance. Medical payments coverage (MedPay) Medical bills for you and your passengers no matter who caused the accident, and funeral costs.

Non-owner car insurance cost

We found a variety of pricing methods in our analysis of non-owner insurance state filings. Some insurers use the same rates as liability policies for vehicles that are owned. Others offer a discount for non-owners. We saw rate discounts of 35% and 45% off liability coverage, for example. The only reliable way to know your price is to get quotes.

Where to find non-owner car insurance

Auto insurance companies must file their rates and policies with each state. But they don't always advertise on their websites that they offer non-owner car insurance policies. We looked at companies that made non-owner car insurance filings in four large states to find out who sells it. These lists may not include every company that sells non-owners insurance in a state.

Jump to:

Non-owner car insurance in California

21st Century 21st.com Aegis Security aegisinsurance.com Alliance United allianceunited.com Amica amica.com Anchor General anchorgeneral.com Aspire General aspiregeneral.com ASI Select asiselect.com California Casualty Indemnity calcas.com Century-National Insurance cnico.com Cincinnati Insurance cinfin.com Coast National Insurance bristolwest.com Commerce West mapfreinsurance.com CSAA General Insurance csaa-insurance.aaa.com DB Insurance dbinsus.com Electric Insurance electricinsurance.com Equity Insurance equityins.net Everest National everestre.com Farmers Specialty foremost.com First Acceptance acceptanceinsurance.com The Hartford thehartford.com Infinity infinityauto.com Integon nationalgeneral.com Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club aaa.com Kemper Independence kemper.com KnightBrook Insurance knightinsurancegroup.com MAPFRE mapfreinsurance.com Mendota Insurance mendota-insurance.com Mercury Insurance mercuryinsurance.com MIC General nationalgeneral.com National American naicc.com National General Premier nationalgeneral.com National Unity Insurance nationalunity.com Nationwide Insurance alliedinsurance.com Plaza Insurance rhkc.com Progressive progressive.com Qualitas Insurance qualitasinsurance.com Response Indemnity fortegra.com Safe Auto Insurance safeauto.com Safeway Insurance safewayinsurance.com State Farm statefarm.com Starr Indemnity & Liability starrcompanies.com Stillwater Insurance stillwaterinsurance.com Topa Insurance topains.com Transguard Insurance transguard.com Travelers travelers.com Viking Insurance Co. of Wisconsin sentry.com Western General westerngeneral.com Western Home Insurance wnins.com Workmen's Auto Insurance waic.com Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. There may be sellers of non-owner insurance not listed here.

Non-owner car insurance in Florida

Alpha Property and Casualty kemper.com Amica amica.com AssuranceAmerica assuranceamerica.com Auto Club Insurance Co. of Florida autoclubfl.com Berkley Insurance wrberkley.com Farmers Insurance farmers.com First Acceptance acceptanceinsurance.com Imperial Fire and Casualty imperialfire.com Infinity infinityauto.com LM General and LM Insurance libertymutualgroup.com MAPFRE Insurance Co. of Florida mapfreflorida.com Mendota Insurance mendota-insurance.com Nationwide nationwide.com Peak Property and Casualty sentry.com Permanent General thegeneral.com Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois safeco.com Star Casualty starcasualty.com State Farm statefarm.com Travelers travelers.com United Automobile Insurance uaig.net Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. There may be sellers of non-owner insurance not listed here.

Non-owner car insurance in New York

AIG aig.com Cincinnati Insurance cinfin.com Erie Insurance erieinsurance.com Maidstone Insurance maidstone.com Main Street America Protection msagroup.com MAPFRE Insurance mapfreinsurance.com Nationwide nationwide.com New York Central Mutual nycm.com Omni Insurance good2go.com Republican-Franklin Insurance uticanational.com United Farm Family farmfamily.com Unitrin Safeguard kemper.com Utica National uticanational.com Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. There may be sellers of non-owner insurance not listed here.

Non-owner car insurance in Texas