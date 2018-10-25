Non-owner car insurance is a way to buy liability insurance if you don't own a car. It's often called "named non-owner" auto insurance. Liability insurance pays for injuries and damage to others if you cause a car accident.

Here are essential things to know about non-owners car insurance

You can't have a car
You generally must not own a car or have regular access to a car (such as a family member's car) in order to buy non-owners insurance.

Includes legal defense
Coverage includes your legal defense if you're sued for causing a car accident.

Does not include collision or comprehensive coverage
Non-owner car insurance generally does not include comprehensive insurance or collision insurance. These pay for damage to the car you're driving.

Doesn't cover belongings
It typically doesn't cover damage to property you have in the car, such as personal belongings.

Might not cover others
It may cover only you, and not your spouse or others in your household. You might be able to extend coverage to a spouse or other family members in your household, depending on the insurer. If not, they'll have to buy separate non-owner policies if they want the coverage.

Doesn't cover business driving
Non-owner insurance likely won't cover you when you're driving a vehicle for business purposes. Business use is a common exclusion.

Sometimes includes medical coverage
Some insurance companies offer non-owners insurance that also has medical payments coverage and uninsured motorist insurance, which pay for injuries to you and your passengers.

Switch policies if you buy a car
If you buy a vehicle, you'll need to contact your insurance agent to switch to a regular personal auto insurance policy.


3 common reasons you might need non-owner car insurance

  1. You rent cars frequently. If you have non-owner auto insurance you won't need to buy liability insurance at the rental counter.
  2. Your state requires you to file an SR-22 (or FR-44) form. Your state might require you to show proof that you have car insurance if you had your driver's license suspended or revoked, have a DUI conviction, were caught driving without insurance or other problems on your driving record. Non-owners SR-22 insurance is a way to get auto insurance without having a car.
  3. You don't want a gap in your auto insurance. Being continuously insured helps you get better car insurance rates. If you don't own a car, a non-owner policy is a way to stay insured until you buy one.

You usually don't need non-owner insurance if:

  • You own a car. In that case you should already have auto insurance on the vehicle.
  • You borrow friends' cars. If you cause a car accident while driving a friend's car, their insurance kicks in first. (But if you have a non-owners policy it could pay out second if your friend's car insurance isn't enough.)
  • You drive a car owned by someone else in your household, like a spouse or parent. In that case, you should be listed on their insurance policy.

Summary: What non-owner insurance covers

Coverage Details
Liability Injuries and property damage of others if you cause a car accident.

Depending on the insurance company, might include:
Uninsured motorists Medical bills for you and your passengers if you're hit by someone with no insurance.
Medical payments coverage (MedPay) Medical bills for you and your passengers no matter who caused the accident, and funeral costs.

Non-owner car insurance cost

We found a variety of pricing methods in our analysis of non-owner insurance state filings. Some insurers use the same rates as liability policies for vehicles that are owned. Others offer a discount for non-owners. We saw rate discounts of 35% and 45% off liability coverage, for example. The only reliable way to know your price is to get quotes.

Where to find non-owner car insurance

Auto insurance companies must file their rates and policies with each state. But they don't always advertise on their websites that they offer non-owner car insurance policies. We looked at companies that made non-owner car insurance filings in four large states to find out who sells it. These lists may not include every company that sells non-owners insurance in a state.

Non-owner car insurance in California

21st Century 21st.com
Aegis Security aegisinsurance.com
Alliance United allianceunited.com
Amica amica.com
Anchor General anchorgeneral.com
Aspire General aspiregeneral.com
ASI Select asiselect.com
California Casualty Indemnity calcas.com
Century-National Insurance cnico.com
Cincinnati Insurance cinfin.com
Coast National Insurance bristolwest.com
Commerce West mapfreinsurance.com
CSAA General Insurance csaa-insurance.aaa.com
DB Insurance dbinsus.com
Electric Insurance electricinsurance.com
Equity Insurance equityins.net
Everest National everestre.com
Farmers Specialty foremost.com
First Acceptance acceptanceinsurance.com
The Hartford thehartford.com
Infinity infinityauto.com
Integon nationalgeneral.com
Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club aaa.com
Kemper Independence kemper.com
KnightBrook Insurance knightinsurancegroup.com
MAPFRE mapfreinsurance.com
Mendota Insurance mendota-insurance.com
Mercury Insurance mercuryinsurance.com
MIC General nationalgeneral.com
National American naicc.com
National General Premier nationalgeneral.com
National Unity Insurance nationalunity.com
Nationwide Insurance alliedinsurance.com
Plaza Insurance rhkc.com
Progressive progressive.com
Qualitas Insurance qualitasinsurance.com
Response Indemnity fortegra.com
Safe Auto Insurance safeauto.com
Safeway Insurance safewayinsurance.com
State Farm statefarm.com
Starr Indemnity & Liability starrcompanies.com
Stillwater Insurance stillwaterinsurance.com
Topa Insurance topains.com
Transguard Insurance transguard.com
Travelers travelers.com
Viking Insurance Co. of Wisconsin sentry.com
Western General westerngeneral.com
Western Home Insurance wnins.com
Workmen's Auto Insurance waic.com
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. There may be sellers of non-owner insurance not listed here.

Non-owner car insurance in Florida

Alpha Property and Casualty kemper.com
Amica amica.com
AssuranceAmerica assuranceamerica.com
Auto Club Insurance Co. of Florida autoclubfl.com
Berkley Insurance wrberkley.com
Farmers Insurance farmers.com
First Acceptance acceptanceinsurance.com
Imperial Fire and Casualty imperialfire.com
Infinity infinityauto.com
LM General and LM Insurance libertymutualgroup.com
MAPFRE Insurance Co. of Florida mapfreflorida.com
Mendota Insurance mendota-insurance.com
Nationwide nationwide.com
Peak Property and Casualty sentry.com
Permanent General thegeneral.com
Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois safeco.com
Star Casualty starcasualty.com
State Farm statefarm.com
Travelers travelers.com
United Automobile Insurance uaig.net
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. There may be sellers of non-owner insurance not listed here.

Non-owner car insurance in New York

AIG aig.com
Cincinnati Insurance cinfin.com
Erie Insurance erieinsurance.com
Maidstone Insurance maidstone.com
Main Street America Protection msagroup.com
MAPFRE Insurance mapfreinsurance.com
Nationwide nationwide.com
New York Central Mutual nycm.com
Omni Insurance good2go.com
Republican-Franklin Insurance uticanational.com
United Farm Family farmfamily.com
Unitrin Safeguard kemper.com
Utica National uticanational.com
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. There may be sellers of non-owner insurance not listed here.

Non-owner car insurance in Texas

Allied alliedinsurance.com
American Access Casualty aains.com
Amica amica.com
AssuranceAmerica assuranceamerica.com
Anchor General anchorgeneral.com
Cincinnati Insurance cinfin.com
CEM Insurance cemic.com
Clear Blue Insurance clearblueinsurancegroup.com
Direct General directgeneral.com
First Acceptance acceptanceinsurance.com
Mercury County Mutual mercuryinsurance.com
MetLife metlife.com
MGA Insurance gainsco.com
National General nationalgeneral.com
Nationwide nationwide.com
Old American County Mutual countymutual.com
PURE pureinsurance.com
Redpoint County Mutual redpointinsurance.com
Safe Auto Insurance safeauto.com
Texas Farm Bureau txfb-ins.com
Travelers travelers.com
Unitrin County Mutual kemper.com
USAA usaa.com
Worth Casualty worthcasualty.com
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. There may be sellers of non-owner insurance not listed here.

