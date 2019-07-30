How much home insurance do I need?

Here is a simple way to calculate the replacement cost of your home:

Recommended Coverage Amount = (square footage of your home) x (cost of construction) where cost of construction depends on how many upgrades you've made on your home
  • $86/sq ft for a home with minimal upgrades
  • $112/sq ft for a home with some upgrades
  • $146/sq ft for a home with substantial upgrades

Here's an example: Susan owns a 2,700 square foot home. She recently replaced the siding on her home and has granite counter tops in kitchen, but she has carpet through most of the home. We would consider Susan's home as one with "some upgrades". Therefore, the recommended amount of home coverage is at least: 2,700 x $112 = $302,400.

Why buy homeowners insurance?

Your home may be your biggest investment. The purpose of home insurance is to help you recover financially after a disaster, whether it's a house fire, a natural disaster like a tornado, or even certain lawsuits against you.

You may need to buy homeowners insurance because it's required by your mortgage lender. But even if your house is paid off, home insurance is an important financial safety net.


How are homeowners insurance quotes calculated?

Home insurance quotes are based on details about the house, its location and your personal characteristics, such as past claims and credit. Factors in getting cheap home insurance include:

  • The cost to rebuild the house (determined by size, construction type and local construction costs).
  • The town's fire protection rating.
  • Claims in the area (such as thefts or past natural disaster claims).
  • Your credit (except in California, Massachusetts and Maryland).
  • Your history of making home insurance claims.
  • The coverage levels you choose, including coverage amounts for your possessions (called contents coverage) and liability (for claims against you).


What does homeowners insurance cover?

All standard homeowners policies cover at least the 16 problems, called "perils," shown below. The most common type of home insurance policy, called an HO-3 policy, goes beyond that to cover any problem except those specifically excluded.

What's covered by homeowners insurance


How much will homeowners insurance cost?

The average cost of home insurance nationwide is $1,192 a year, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Oregon has the cheapest home insurance rates in the country, on average; Louisiana has the most expensive.
State Average annual home insurance cost
Alabama $1,386
Alaska $974
Arizona $803
Arkansas $1,348
California $1,000
Colorado $1,446
Connecticut $1,445
Delaware $816
District of Columbia $1,225
Florida $1,918
Georgia $1,200
Hawaii $1,026
Idaho $703
Illinois $1,042
Indiana $1,003
Iowa $945
Kansas $1,548
Kentucky $1,085
Louisiana $1,967
Maine $866
Maryland $1,022
Massachusetts $1,451
Michigan $952
Minnesota $1,340
Mississippi $1,525
Missouri $1,280
Montana $1,130
Nebraska $1,402
Nevada $742
New Hampshire $965
New Jersey $1,174
New Mexico $996
New York $1,309
North Carolina $1,098
North Dakota $1,239
Ohio $850
Oklahoma $1,875
Oregon $659
Pennsylvania $927
Rhode Island $1,496
South Carolina $1,285
South Dakota $1,125
Tennessee $1,185
Texas $1,937
Utah $664
Vermont $898
Virginia $966
Washington $822
West Virginia $917
Wisconsin $762
Wyoming $1,120
Source: National Association of Insurance Commissioners, 2018 rates

What's not covered by home insurance


How to get cheap home insurance

  • Getting multiple quotes is a good way to find low cost home insurance. Prices will vary for the same coverage, so shopping around can pay off.
  • Buy your auto and homeowners insurance from the same insurer. This "bundling" discount is typically one of the best ways to get cheaper home insurance.
  • Ask your insurance agent about discounts for smoke detectors, fire alarms and security systems.
  • Ask about price breaks for being a loyal customer, using automatic withdrawals for payments, not having home insurance claims, or being over age 55 and retired.

EverQuote can connect you with agents who can give you help you find affordable home insurance and give you personalized service.


What Is Flood Insurance?

Posted Oct. 13, 2020 by Katy McWhirter
- If you live in an area prone to flooding, this type of insurance can help protect your structure and property. - Flood insurance can be purchased through private companies and a federal flood insurance program. - Flood insurance covers loss caused by heavy rain, coastal storms, blocked drainage systems, dam failure and melting snow. Read more »

How Much is Renters Insurance?

Posted Oct. 6, 2020 by Jason Metz
Renters insurance costs an average of $15.42 a month. Use our interactive map to see the average cost of renters insurance where you live. Read more »

Renters Insurance

Posted Aug. 4, 2020 by Jason Metz
Renters insurance generally covers personal property, liability in case someone gets hurt or you cause property damage, and additional living expenses. You will need separate policies if you want insurance for earthquakes and floods. Read more »

Homeowners Insurance in Alabama

Posted Nov. 18, 2019 by Amy Danise
The largest home insurance companies in Alabama are State Farm, Alfa Mutual, Allstate, USAA, Farmers Insurance, Travelers, Liberty Mutual and Nationwide. See tips for buying Alabama home insurance. Read more »

Insurance for Wildfires

Posted Nov. 4, 2019 by Amy Danise
For those facing the devastating destruction of wildfires, homeowners insurance is crucial. If your home’s structure is destroyed or needs repairs, home insurance will pay, up to the “dwelling” coverage amount. This amount is based on the cost to rebuild the house. Read more »

Reasons Your Home Insurance Could be Canceled

Posted Oct. 17, 2019 by Amy Danise
A home insurance company can generally cancel you at any time for non-payment. State laws dictate how much notice the company must give you, but in many cases it’s 10 days after you’ve missed the payment deadline. Read more »

Mobile Home Insurance in Florida

Posted Oct. 7, 2019 by Amy Danise
Here's who sells Florida mobile home insurance, what to look for in a policy and how to find cheap mobile home insurance in Florida. Read more »

Cheap Homeowners Insurance in Florida

Posted Oct. 7, 2019 by Amy Danise
Stillwater Property and Casualty Insurance Co. is generally the cheapest home insurance company in Florida, based on data from the Florida department of insurance and analyzed by EverQuote. We calculated the cheapest insurers based on average rates from 27 companies. Read more »

10 Cheapest Homeowners Insurance Companies

Posted Oct. 7, 2019 by Amy Danise
Armed Forces Insurance and Esurance had cheap insurance most often among the states we analyzed. EverQuote analyzed home insurance rate comparisons provided by state departments of insurance in 10 states. Read more »

Cheap Renters Insurance

Posted July 30, 2019 by Jason Metz
There are several ways you can find cheap renters insurance. Here’s how to save money. Read more »

