Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Driver's Education

Am I required to take a driver education course to get my California driver's license?

All first-time teen drivers under the age of 18 must complete an approved driver's education course as one of the requirements to take a driving test. Additional requirements before taking a driving test are as follow:

Be 16 years old

Have a California instruction permit for at least 6 months.

Completed 6 hours of professional driver training.

Completed 50 hours of practice with an adult 25 years or older. That adult must have a valid California license. At least ten of those hours must have been driven at night.

What is a certified driver education course?

A certified driver education course is a course that has been approved by the California DMV. To check on a school, visit the Occupational License Status Information System.

Can I take a driver's education course online?

The classroom portion of the education class may be taken online as long as the course is approved by the DMV.

What are the 6 hours of training like?

You must complete 6 actual hours of driving where you are the one behind the wheel and controlling the vehicle. Each driving school has its own policies about whether a parent can ride along during training and also whether the student can request specific instructors. Your training may not exceed 2 hours in a single day.

You may find additional information at the dmv.ca.gov site.