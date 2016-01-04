Driver’s Handbook

This manual will help individuals qualify for a California Driver's License and become safer drivers.

Click here to download the full PDF version of the California Driver's Handbook.

Here's a list of the chapters in the driving manual.

Chapter 1 - General Information

Chapter 2 - The California Driver License

Chapter 3 - Obtaining a Driver License

Chapter 4 - Driver License Classes

Chapter 5 - The Examination Process

Chapter 6 - Minors

Chapter 7 - Miscellaneous Licensing Information

Chapter 8 - Occupant Protection

Chapter 9 - Traffic Controls

Chapter 10 - Laws and Rules of the Road

Chapter 11 - Visual Search

Chapter 12 - Lane Control

Chapter 13 - Turns

Chapter 14 - Parking

Chapter 15 - Safe Driving Practices

Chapter 16 - Vehicle Positioning

Chapter 17 - Sharing the Road

Chapter 18 - Special Driving Situations

Chapter 19 - Handling Emergencies

Chapter 20 - Driver Readiness

Chapter 21 - Alcohol and Drugs

Chapter 22 - Additional Driving Laws / Rules

Chapter 23 - Administrative

Chapter 24 - Driver License Fast Facts and other Publications

After studying, be sure to practice online before going for your test. Several practices tests can be found here.

Parent/Teen Driving Guide

View the Parent Teen Driving Guide