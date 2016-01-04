Most first-time driver’s license applicants must take and pass a Knowledge Exam consisting of a Road Signs and Road Rules test. All information you need to pass this test can be found in the Driver’s Handbook.
There are many sites that have practice tests. Each of them has questions that are similar to the questions you will find on the actual test. Visit more than one of them to get lots of practice.
|Driver's Handbook
|Driver's Handbook
|2 tests with 8 questions each
|dmv-written-test.com
|practicetest.aspx
|15 tests with about multiple sections each
|driving-tests.org
|california-permit-practice-test
|multiple tests with about 40 questions
|drivers-license-test-online.com
|california-ca-dmv-practice-test
|11 tests with a total of over 400 questions
|https://quizlet.com
|california-drivers-permit-practice-test-flash-cards/
|About 70 questions