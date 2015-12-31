Have your own access to the internet

No changes necessary to your address or your personal description

Have a verified Social Security Number (SSN) on record with the DMV

Be prepared to pay with a valid credit card (Visa, Master Card, American Expression or Discover), eCheck or an ATM/debit card from the participating networks (Star NYCE, Pulse Accel). There are no additional fees charged for renewing online.

If you receive a Renewal by Mail (RBM) Notice with a Renewal Identification Number (RIN), you may be eligible to renew your license online. The following must also be true:

Visit www.dmv.ca.gov to begin the process. You will be required to create an online account. Make sure you have your RBM with the RIN before going to the site.

Note: If you wish to apply for a Reduced Fee ID card you will need to visit a DMV office in person.

Note: If you have recently submitted or plan to submit a change of address, you should mail your renewal notice and complete the Change of Address section on that form.