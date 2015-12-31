If you receive a Renewal by Mail (RBM) Notice with a Renewal Identification Number (RIN), you may be eligible to renew your license online. The following must also be true:
- Have your own access to the internet
- No changes necessary to your address or your personal description
- Have a verified Social Security Number (SSN) on record with the DMV
- Be prepared to pay with a valid credit card (Visa, Master Card, American Expression or Discover), eCheck or an ATM/debit card from the participating networks (Star NYCE, Pulse Accel). There are no additional fees charged for renewing online.
Visit www.dmv.ca.gov to begin the process. You will be required to create an online account. Make sure you have your RBM with the RIN before going to the site.
Note: If you wish to apply for a Reduced Fee ID card you will need to visit a DMV office in person.
Note: If you have recently submitted or plan to submit a change of address, you should mail your renewal notice and complete the Change of Address section on that form.