Registration Renewal

You may choose to renew your registration online at the DMV website. Before you begin, be sure to have the following handy:

The last 5 digits of your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). If you don't know your VIN, you can usually find it in one of several places—typically where your car's windshield meets the dashboard or on the inside of the driver's side door.

Your Smog Certificate that you have already filed with the DMV, if needed.

Your renewal notice that has your current address. If your address has been updated recently, you will need confirmation that the Change of Address has been updated.

Expedited Registration Renewal

California has licensed certain third parties to accept online registration renewals. The main advantage to using these firms is that they provide faster service to getting your sticker and validated registration card.

Examples: