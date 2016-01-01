Title Transfers

When changing ownership of a vehicle, you must notify the DMV of the change.  This includes changes such as selling, gifting, inheriting or completing of a car loan.

To transfer the ownership you may need the following:

  • Signature(s) of the seller or lienholder, if any, on the Certificate of Title
  • Signature(s) of the buyer(s) on the Certificate of Title
  • Smog Certification
  • Odometer disclosure for vehicles less than 10 years old
  • Transfer Fee
  • Taxes or other fees
  • California Certificate of Title or Application for Duplicate or Paperless if the title ist lost.
  • Additional Documentation

Removing a Title Lien When You Finish Paying Your Loan

When you have made all the payments on your vehicle loan, the lienholder should mail you a signed vehicle title.

You must send that title along with a $15 transfer fee to the DMV to get a new title issued to you that is free from that lien.

Gifting or Donating a Car

Visit "Car Donation" for more information about donating a car to a charity.

You may "gift" your car to a qualifying family member.  The process is similar to selling the car, except you may not need to perform a smog test.

If you are receiving a car as a gift, you should not need to pay a "Use Tax".

 

 

 

 