Title Transfers

When changing ownership of a vehicle, you must notify the DMV of the change. This includes changes such as selling, gifting, inheriting or completing of a car loan.

To transfer the ownership you may need the following:

Signature(s) of the seller or lienholder, if any, on the Certificate of Title

Signature(s) of the buyer(s) on the Certificate of Title

Smog Certification

Odometer disclosure for vehicles less than 10 years old

Transfer Fee

Taxes or other fees

California Certificate of Title or Application for Duplicate or Paperless if the title ist lost.

Additional Documentation

Removing a Title Lien When You Finish Paying Your Loan

When you have made all the payments on your vehicle loan, the lienholder should mail you a signed vehicle title.

You must send that title along with a $15 transfer fee to the DMV to get a new title issued to you that is free from that lien.

Gifting or Donating a Car

Visit "Car Donation" for more information about donating a car to a charity.

You may "gift" your car to a qualifying family member. The process is similar to selling the car, except you may not need to perform a smog test.

If you are receiving a car as a gift, you should not need to pay a "Use Tax".