The term “Distracted Driving” encompasses many unsafe driving behaviors. Generally, it includes anything that encourages the driver to take their eyes of the road and/or think about something besides their important driving activities. All distractions have the potential to cause accidents and injuries or fatalities.

Texting / emailing / World Wide Web browsing

Using a cell phone or smartphone

Eating and drinking

Talking to passengers

Grooming

Reading, including maps

Using a navigation system

Watching a video

Adjusting a radio, CD player, or MP3 player

Most states now have laws or are contemplating laws that ban some form of distracted driving.

Current California Law

All drivers are banned from using hand-held devices and texting while operating a motor vehicle

A driver talking or texting on a hand-held cell phone will receive: A $159 fine for a first offense A $279 for a subsequent offense



For the exact details of the law, reference leginfo.ca.gov.

Apps to Prevent or Discourage Driving Distractions

There are numerous smartphone apps that help you be less distracted while you drive. They generally fall into two camps. Those that prevent certain functions from working while you drive and those that measure your driving skills and give you feedback as to how often you distract yourself with your phone.