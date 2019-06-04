Jetty Renters Insurance Review

About Jetty

Jetty is dedicated to helping renters get into a new place and protect their belongings. Jetty offers three main products:

Jetty security deposit

Summary: Pay only 17.5% of the deposit amount if you rent through one of Jetty’s real estate partners.

How it works: Jetty sells a “residential security deposit bond,” issued by State National Insurance Co. This bond pays the landlord if you damage the apartment (apart from normal wear and tear) or leave obligations under the lease unpaid, such as past due rent.

Rates are based on the amount of the security deposit.

Jetty as a lease guarantor

Summary: Jetty will be your lease co-signer if you rent through one of its real estate partners.

How it works: Jetty sells “lease guaranty bonds,” which are issued through State National Insurance Co. If you abandon the lease early, the bond guarantees that the landlord will get the balance owed for the remainder of the lease period.

Rates are based on your credit, whether you’re working or a student, whether you’re a U.S. resident and your annual income.

Your lease can be from three to 24 months for the bond.

Jetty renters Insurance

Summary: Jetty is an insurance agency that sells policies from State National Insurance Co. and National Specialty Insurance Co., depending on the state and policy type.

How it works: Renters insurance from Jetty offers these common coverage types:

Personal liability for injury or damage you accidentally cause arising out of your premises or personal activities.

for injury or damage you accidentally cause arising out of your premises or personal activities. Medical payments to others due to accidents you cause arising out of your premises or personal activities.

due to accidents you cause arising out of your premises or personal activities. Property coverage for theft of your stuff or damage due to: Fire or lightning; windstorm or hail, explosion, riot or civil commotion; aircraft, vehicles or smoke; vandalism or malicious mischief; volcanic eruption; falling objects; weight of ice, snow or sleet; accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam; sudden and accidental tearing apart of a heating system or appliance for heating water; freezing; sudden and accidental damage from artificially generated electrical current.

You can get discounts for having fire and burglar alarms.

Additional options include bed bug insurance, coverage in case your pet damages the landlord’s property, and extra theft coverage if you occasionally rent out your apartment (such as offering it through Airbnb).

Jetty contact information

Headquarters:37 W 20th St, Suite 301New York, NY 100111-855-MY-JETTY