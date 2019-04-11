Trov Insurance Review

About Trov Insurance

Trov sells on-demand, short-term insurance for single items like cellphones, bikes, cameras and musical instruments. Maybe you want insurance for your cellphone during your vacation, or maybe you want to insure your camera for a family reunion weekend. Trov can provide coverage for accidental damage, theft, loss and mechanical problems.

Specifically, Trov insurance covers:

“Accidental damage” is damage that causes the item to no longer work as intended. If your item gets damaged but still works fine, Trov won’t pay for cosmetic fixes.

“Theft” is when your item has been taken from you or from a secure location without your consent and you have no way of getting it back.

“Loss” is when you don’t know where the item is and can’t get it. Items confiscated by the police or other authorities don’t qualify as “lost.”

“Mechanical breakdown” is when your item won’t operate due to a bad part, bad workmanship or normal wear and tear and you’ve been using it according to manufacturer instructions.

Trov isn’t an insurance company. It’s insurance agency that sells policies from Knightbrook Insurance Co. Trov is based in Danville, California.

About Trov insurance coverage

You can turn insurance coverage on and off via the Trov phone app. Other things to note about Trov insurance:

You pay for the insurance immediately when you buy it.

If you turn the insurance off you’ll get a refund for coverage you’ve already paid for but not used.

You can turn Trov insurance on again after you turned it off, but the price might have changed.

For each item you buy Trov insurance for -- like your bike -- you’re limited to two accident damage or mechanical breakdown claims and one loss or theft claim in any 12-month period.

If Trov has to replace your item because of a claim, insurance ends. You’ll need to buy new Trov insurance for the replacement item if you want to continue coverage.

Theft or malicious damage must be reported to the police.

Trov Insurance will apply if you’re traveling outside the U.S.

How Trov Insurance claims work

If your item gets broken, stolen or lost, don’t rush out and buy a new one yourself. Trov will try other things before reimbursing you for a new item.

If your item can be repaired, Trov will repair it. Trov will either arrange for the repair through an authorized service center or authorize you to get the repair done and then reimburse you. (Save your receipt!)

If Trov can’t repair your item, it will give you an exact replacement. If an exact replacement isn’t available, Trov will get you an equivalent replacement (which could be new or refurbished). And if Trov can’t get you a replacement, it will pay you the replacement value in the form of cash, gift cards or vouchers.

Each claim will have a deductible. You must pay this amount to Trov before it will pay your claim. If your claim settlement is in cash, Trov will subtract the deductible amount from the claim money.

Note that to use Trov you must be at least age 18, own the item yourself (except for leased mobile phones) and be a U.S. resident. The item you want to insure must have been purchased in the U.S.

When will Trov not cover your stuff?

Trov insurance is for lost items, stolen items, broken items and stuff accidentally damaged. But the insurance won’t apply under certain circumstances, such as:

You didn’t take reasonable care of the item to prevent loss or theft.

You did the damage yourself deliberately.

The damage, loss or theft happened before you bought coverage from Trov.

The problem is something still covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.

The problem happened due to war (declared or undeclared).

The problem happened because of an act of nature (flood, hurricane, tornado, earthquake).

Trov Insurance contact information

Headquarters:

347 Hartz Avenue

Danville, CA 94526

Website

Claims: Initiate claims within the Trov app.