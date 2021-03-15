Drew Shockley





Drew currently serves as GM of Crosspointe, a division of EverQuote, which focuses primarily on helping individuals, families and retirees make the best healthcare insurance decisions. Prior to this role, Drew served as Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Crosspointe Insurance for over 12 years before the acquisition by EverQuote in September 2020. Since 2008, Crosspointe has served tens of thousands of consumers each and every year across the United States. Additionally, Drew serves as a leading healthcare insurance expert and has trained thousands of agents on successful sales techniques and strategies, systems and technology, marketing strategies and more.





