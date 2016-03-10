EverDrive Privacy Policy

EverQuote Website and EverDrive Application Privacy Policy – Your Privacy Rights

Effective date February 28, 2018

This Privacy Policy applies to the sites and apps where it appears.

This Policy describes how we treat personal information on the websites and apps where it is located. Your use of this website indicates that you agree to our collection, disclosure, use, of your information as described in this Privacy Policy. This includes EverQuote’s auto, home and life insurance services. It also applies to our mobile sites and apps, including our EverDrive app.

We collect information from and about you.

We collect contact information. For example, we might collect your name and street address if you register on our site or in our app. We might also collect your phone number or email address. If you choose to invite friends to download our app, we will collect their email address.

We collect information you submit or post. We collect the information you post in a public space on our site. We also collect information when you contact us.

We collect demographic information. We may collect information like your gender, age, date of birth and marital status. We may also collect your zip code. We might collect this when you contact us or enter a promotion.

We collect additional information depending upon which services you are interested in. For example, if you request information about car insurance, we will collect additional information including information about your vehicle. If you request information about home insurance, we will collect additional information including information about your homeowner status and the property where you live. If you request information about life insurance, we will collect additional information including information about your occupation, physical activity level, veteran status, tobacco use, DUI history, height and weight, and medical history. We also collect information about your current insurance coverage.

We collect usage and device/location information. If you use our website, we may collect information about the browser you’re using. We might look at what site you came from, or what sites you visit when you leave us. On our app, we may collect information about your location, including saved locations. This may include your precise location. We may collect this using different types of technologies, including GPS and Wi-Fi. If you use our mobile app, we may also access your device’s location information in the background. We might also collect device identifiers. When you use our app, we collect information about your driving habits. This may be collected using your device’s location services, accelerometer, screen on/off, and gyroscope. You may also elect to provide us with access to your device contact lists or other social media contact lists. Since the app may not always know if you are the driver or a passenger, the app may record driving habits where you are not the driver.

We collect information in different ways.

We collect information directly from you. For example, we collect information from you if you use our website, request insurance information or register for our app. We also collect information if you contact us. You may have the option to share a picture of your driver’s license barcode which we will use to collect information about you from third-party providers. See the section below entitled, “We may share information with third parties” for more information.

We collect information from you passively. We use tracking tools like browser cookies and web beacons. We do this on our websites and in emails that we send to you. We collect information about users over time when you use this website. We may have third parties collect personal information this way. Learn more about these tools and how you can control them, here .

We also collect information from our mobile apps. This includes information about your device, including your device and app ID. If you have enabled location services for our app, we collect this information in the background, even when you do not have our app open on your phone.

We get information about you from third parties. For example, our business partners may give us information about you, including contact, demographic and other personal information. These may include insurance providers, credit reporting agencies and other data companies. Social media platforms may also give us information about you.

We combine information. For example, we may combine information we get from a third party with information we already have. We may also combine information collected from you on our various platforms. We may also obtain information about you based on other websites you have visited.

We use information as disclosed and described here.

We use information to respond to your requests or questions. For example, we and our business partners use your information to select and provide you with information about insurance products you may be interested in. We may also use your information to respond to your customer feedback. We may use your information to notify you if you win a contest or sweepstakes.

We use information to improve our products and services. We may use your information to make our website and products better. We might use your information to customize your experience with us.

We use information for security purposes. We may use your information to protect our company and our customers. We also use information to protect our websites and apps.

We use information for marketing purposes. For example, we might provide you with information, special offers, and advertisements about products. This information may be from or on behalf of insurance providers or other third parties. We might tell you about new features or updates. We might also use your information to serve you ads about products and offers. By submitting your email address and/or phone number to us, you authorize us to use that email address and phone number to contact you periodically, including by the use of an auto-dialer and pre-recorded messages, concerning (i) your quote requests, (ii) about the website, app or our services and (iii) information or offers that we feel may be of interest to you. To learn about your choices for these communications, read the choices. We may also allow our partners to provide you with information about new products and special offers, including offers for insurance products and services.

We use information to communicate with you. For example, we will communicate with you about your account or our relationship. We may contact you about your feedback. We might also contact you about this Policy or our website Terms.

We may also use push notifications through your browser and on our mobile apps. We will send you push notifications about insurance related offers and services. We may also send you push notifications for other reasons like friend requests, prompts to view your trips, or product updates.

We use your information to calculate a driving score. If you use the app, we allow Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) to collect your driving habits as collected through the app and we display it in the form of a “driving score” in the app. We or CMT may also pass your driving habits as collected through the app to our business partners, who create a separate “risk score” based on their own proprietary algorithm. We or our business partners may use this risk score, together with your device’s ID and your state of residence that we provide to our business partners, to select offers of insurance products and services, which we may provide to you through the app. Since the app may not always know if you are driving or a passenger, your score may include trips where you are not the driver.

We use information as otherwise permitted by law or as we may notify you.

We may share information with third parties.

We will share information with third parties who perform services on our behalf. For example, we share information with vendors who send emails for us. We may also share information with companies that operate our websites, app or run a promotion. If you use our app, your driving information may be collected by Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) and shared with us and our third-party marketing partners. This includes your location (GPS), as well as data from the accelerometer and gyroscope, and time of day.

We will share information with our business partners and other third parties for their marketing purposes. These partners may send you information about products and services by telephone, text, fax, mail or email. If you use our website or app we will share your information, including name, address, email, telephone number, and date of birth, which you provided to us or that we obtained from third-party sources, with insurance companies or other third parties that may provide it to insurance companies. Additionally, if you use our app, the data provided to insurance companies, either directly by us or through other third parties, may include your driving history, “driving score” and “risk score” as calculated by us or other third parties, and as described above in the section above entitled “We use your information to calculate a driving score.” Insurance companies that receive your information may use it to assist in providing you offers for insurance. If you purchase insurance from any third party that is based in part on your driving habits provided by us or CMT, unless you instruct us otherwise, we or CMT may continue to provide your driving habits to this third party, who may share it with your insurance provider during the term of your policy.

These third parties may also share your information with others. These third parties may use the information for their own marketing purposes or the marketing purposes of others. This may include the delivery of interest based advertising. The use of your information by these third parties is governed by their respective privacy policies.

We will share information if we think we have to in order to comply with the law or to protect ourselves. For example, we will share information to respond to a court order or subpoena. This may include information that is discoverable in connection with accident investigations, litigation or both. We may share it if a government agency or investigatory body requests. We might share information when we are investigating potential fraud.

We may share information with any successor to all or part of our business. For example, if part of our business was sold we may give our customer list as part of that transaction.

Some of your information will be viewable by other users. If you use the app, your user name, profile picture, driving score and rank, and city or town of residence will be publicly viewable by others. You may also elect to share your specific driving habits and trips with your friends, however, we will not share this information without your permission.

You have certain choices about how we use your information.

You can opt out of receiving our marketing emails. To stop receiving our promotional emails, email customer support at [email protected] or follow the instructions in any promotional message you get from us. Even if you opt out of getting marketing messages, we will still send you transactional messages. These include responses to your questions. If you opt-out of receiving marketing communications from our business partners with whom we have shared your information, you will still receive marketing communications from us and any other business partners with whom your information was shared.

You can request that we stop sharing information with third parties for their marketing purposes. To opt out of having us share your information with third parties for their promotional purposes, email us at [email protected]

You can control cookies and tracking tools. To learn how to manage how we – and our vendors – use cookies and other tracking tools, and to read our Do Not Track policy, please click here .

You can control tools on your mobile devices. For example, you can turn off the GPS locator or push notifications on your phone through your phone’s settings.

Your California privacy rights.

If you reside in California, you have the right to ask us one time each year if we have shared personal information with third parties for their direct marketing purposes. To make a request, please send us an email , or write to us at the address listed below. Indicate in your letter that you are a California resident making a “Shine the Light” inquiry.

These sites and apps are not intended for children.

Our sites and apps are meant for adults. We do not knowingly collect personally identifiable information from children under 13 without permission from a parent or guardian. If you are a parent or legal guardian and think your child under 13 has given us information, you can email us. You can also write to us at the address listed at the end of this policy. Please mark your inquiries “COPPA Information Request.” Parents, you can learn more about how to protect children's privacy on-line here.

We use standard security measures.

The Internet is not 100% secure. We cannot promise that your use of our sites will be completely safe. We encourage you to use caution when using the Internet. This includes not sharing your passwords.

We store information in the United States.

Information we maintain may be stored within the United States. If you live outside of the United States, you understand and agree that you are transferring your information to the United States. Our platforms are subject to U.S. laws, which may not afford the same level of protection as those in your country.

We may link to other sites or apps from our websites, platforms, or share information with third parties we don’t control.

If you click on a third party link, you will be taken to another website or platform we do not control. This policy does not apply to the privacy practices of that website or platform. Read other companies’ privacy policies carefully. We are not responsible for these third parties.

Our site may also serve third party content that contains their own cookies or tracking technologies. To learn more, click here . We do not control the use of those technologies.

Feel free to contact us if you have more questions.

If you have any questions about this Policy, please email us at [email protected]

You can also write to us or call at:

EverQuote,

210 Broadway,

Cambridge, MA 02139

Phone: (855) 522-3444

We may update this Policy.

From time to time we may change our privacy policies. We will notify you by email or by means of a notice on the website or app of any material changes to our Policy as required by law. We will also post an updated copy on our website. Please check our site periodically for updates.

© 2017 EverQuote. All rights reserved.