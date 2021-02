List of Car Insurance Companies in Florida

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

There are many car insurance companies in Florida competing for business. Here are the largest, ranked by market share in the state.

Car insurance companies in Florida

Rank Company Market share in Florida Website 1 Progressive 18.33% https://www.progressive.com/ 2 State Farm 14.74% https://www.statefarm.com/ 3 Allstate Corp. 9.28% http://www.allstate.com/ 4 USAA 7.07% https://www.usaa.com/ 5 Liberty Mutual 3.05% https://www.libertymutual.com/ 6 Travelers 2.19% https://www.travelers.com/ 7 National General Holdings Corp. 1.98% http://www.nationalgeneral.com/ 8 Kemper 1.78% http://www.kemper.com 9 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.69% http://www.auto-owners.com/ 10 Farmers Insurance 1.68% https://www.farmers.com/ 11 Windhaven Insurance Co. 1.47% http://www.windhaveninsurance.com/ 12 United Automobile Insurance Co. 1.02% https://www.uaig.net/ 13 The Hartford 1.00% http://www.thehartford.com/ 14 Ocean Harbor Insurance 0.99% http://www.oceanharbor-ins.com/ 15 Southern Farm Bureau Casualty 0.87% https://floridafarmbureau.com/ 16 MetLife 0.75% https://www.metlife.com/ 17 Mercury Insurance 0.62% https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/ 18 Auto Club Insurance Association 0.61% https://www.aaa.com/ 19 Sentry 0.57% http://www.sentry.com 20 Amica 0.52% https://www.amica.com/ 21 Chubb 0.45% https://www.chubb.com 22 American Family Insurance 0.43% https://www.amfam.com/ 23 Nationwide 0.42% https://www.nationwide.com/ 24 Auto Club South Insurance Co. 0.33% https://www.autoclubfl.com/ 25 MGA Insurance Co. 0.27% https://www.gainsco.com/ 26 AIG 0.26% http://www.aig.com/ 27 Home State Insurance Group Inc. 0.19% http://public.equityins.net 28 Markel 0.18% http://www.markelcorp.com/ 29 Star Casualty Insurance Co. 0.18% http://www.starcasualty.com/ 30 Tiptree Inc. 0.18% http://www.tiptreeinc.com/ 31 First Acceptance 0.17% https://www.acceptanceinsurance.com/ 32 PURE 0.16% https://www.pureinsurance.com/ 33 AssuranceAmerica 0.16% http://www.assuranceamerica.com/ 34 Premier Holdings, LLC 0.15% https://www.mendota-insurance.com/ 35 Windhaven National Insurance Co. 0.14% https://windhaven.com/ 36 Horace Mann 0.14% http://www.horacemann.com/ 37 Responsive Auto Insurance Co. 0.14% http://responsiveauto.com/ 38 Ameriprise Financial 0.12% https://www.ameriprise.com/ 39 Aventus Insurance Co. 0.10% https://www.wellingtoninsgroup.com/ 40 MAPFRE 0.10% https://www.mapfreinsurance.com/ 41 General Electric Co. 0.05% https://eic.electricinsurance.com/ 42 Global Indemnity 0.04% https://global-indemnity.com/united-nat 43 Munich Re 0.03% https://www.munichre.com/en/homepage/index.html 44 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.03% https://www.cinfin.com/ 45 WT Holdings Inc. 0.03% https://stillwaterinsurance.com/main 46 California Casualty 0.03% https://www.calcas.com/ 47 Tokio Marine 0.03% https://www.phly.com 48 Assurant 0.02% https://www.assurant.com/ 49 Peachtree Casualty Insurance Co. 0.01% n/a Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on private passenger auto insurance market share in 2018.

Updated May 22, 2019

