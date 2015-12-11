Georgia Auto Insurance Companies

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
State Farm Mutual is the largest auto insurance company in Georgia, with market share of just over 20%. Here are the 50 biggest auto insurers in the state. Also shown are parent companies. Many car insurance companies operate more than one subsidiary in each state.
|Rank
|Company
|Parent company
|Market share %
|1
|State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance
|State Farm
|20.58
|2
|Progressive Mountain Insurance Co.
|Progressive
|6.56
|3
|Progressive Premier Insurance Co.
|Progressive
|4.50
|4
|Allstate P&C Insurance Co.
|Allstate Corp.
|3.39
|5
|Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.
|Georgia Farm Bureau
|3.03
|6
|Allstate F&C Insurance Co.
|Allstate Corp.
|2.97
|7
|United Services Automobile Assn.
|USAA
|2.73
|8
|USAA Casualty Insurance Co.
|USAA
|2.43
|9
|Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Co.
|Travelers Companies Inc.
|2.39
|10
|LM General Insurance Co.
|Liberty Mutual
|2.11
|11
|USAA General Indemnity Co.
|USAA
|2.04
|12
|Government Employees Insurance Co.
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|1.99
|13
|State Farm Fire & Casualty Co.
|State Farm
|1.91
|14
|Owners Insurance Co.
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|1.88
|15
|Mid-Century Insurance Co.
|Farmers Insurance Group of Cos
|1.46
|16
|Allstate Insurance Co.
|Allstate Corp.
|1.28
|17
|COUNTRY Mutual Insurance Co.
|COUNTRY Financial
|1.06
|18
|Garrison P&C Insurance Co.
|USAA
|1.00
|19
|Nationwide Affinity Insurance Co. of America
|Nationwide Mutual Group
|0.92
|20
|Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co
|Nationwide Mutual Group
|0.89
|21
|First Accept Insurance Co. of Georgia
|First Acceptance Corp.
|0.83
|22
|American Standard Insurance Co. of Ohio
|American Family Insurance Grp
|0.74
|23
|Auto-Owners Insurance Co.
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|0.73
|24
|Esurance P&C Insurance Co.
|Allstate Corp
|0.72
|25
|ACCC Insurance Co.
|0.70
|26
|American Family Insurance Co.
|American Family Insurance Grp
|0.67
|27
|Nationwide P&C Insurance Co.
|Nationwide Mutual Group
|0.64
|28
|COUNTRY Preferred Insurance Co
|COUNTRY Financial
|0.64
|29
|Cincinnati Insurance Co.
|Cincinnati Financial Corp.
|0.62
|30
|Alfa Insurance Corp.
|Alfa Mutual Group
|0.60
|31
|Encompass Home & Auto Insurance Co.
|Allstate Corp.
|0.59
|32
|Southern General Insurance Co.
|0.58
|33
|Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
|Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
|0.57
|34
|Safeco Insurance Co of Indiana
|Liberty Mutual
|0.57
|35
|Mercury Indemnity Co. of Georgia
|Mercury General Corp.
|0.56
|36
|Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co.
|Liberty Mutual
|0.56
|37
|AssuranceAmerica Insurance Co.
|AssuranceAmerica Corp.
|0.52
|38
|Metropolitan Group P&C Insurance Co.
|MetLife Inc.
|0.51
|39
|Clear Blue Insurance Co.
|Clear Blue Insurance
|0.49
|40
|Safeway Insurance Co. of Georgia
|Safeway Insurance
|0.47
|41
|Travelers Home & Marine Insurance Co.
|Travelers Companies Inc.
|0.47
|42
|Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois
|Liberty Mutual
|0.46
|43
|Everest Security Insurance Co.
|Everest Re
|0.44
|44
|Insurance Co. of the South
|Tiptree Inc.
|0.43
|45
|MGA Insurance Co.
|0.37
|46
|Safe Auto Insurance Co.
|0.37
|47
|Allstate Northbrook Indem Co.
|Allstate Corp.
|0.36
|48
|Hartford Insurance Co. of the SE
|Hartford Financial Services
|0.35
|Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Market share based on direct premiums written for private passenger auto insurance in 2017.
Updated June 26, 2018