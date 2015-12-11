Georgia Auto Insurance Companies

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

State Farm Mutual is the largest auto insurance company in Georgia, with market share of just over 20%. Here are the 50 biggest auto insurers in the state. Also shown are parent companies. Many car insurance companies operate more than one subsidiary in each state.

Rank Company Parent company Market share % 1 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance State Farm 20.58 2 Progressive Mountain Insurance Co. Progressive 6.56 3 Progressive Premier Insurance Co. Progressive 4.50 4 Allstate P&C Insurance Co. Allstate Corp. 3.39 5 Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. Georgia Farm Bureau 3.03 6 Allstate F&C Insurance Co. Allstate Corp. 2.97 7 United Services Automobile Assn. USAA 2.73 8 USAA Casualty Insurance Co. USAA 2.43 9 Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Co. Travelers Companies Inc. 2.39 10 LM General Insurance Co. Liberty Mutual 2.11 11 USAA General Indemnity Co. USAA 2.04 12 Government Employees Insurance Co. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 1.99 13 State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. State Farm 1.91 14 Owners Insurance Co. Auto-Owners Insurance 1.88 15 Mid-Century Insurance Co. Farmers Insurance Group of Cos 1.46 16 Allstate Insurance Co. Allstate Corp. 1.28 17 COUNTRY Mutual Insurance Co. COUNTRY Financial 1.06 18 Garrison P&C Insurance Co. USAA 1.00 19 Nationwide Affinity Insurance Co. of America Nationwide Mutual Group 0.92 20 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co Nationwide Mutual Group 0.89 21 First Accept Insurance Co. of Georgia First Acceptance Corp. 0.83 22 American Standard Insurance Co. of Ohio American Family Insurance Grp 0.74 23 Auto-Owners Insurance Co. Auto-Owners Insurance 0.73 24 Esurance P&C Insurance Co. Allstate Corp 0.72 25 ACCC Insurance Co. 0.70 26 American Family Insurance Co. American Family Insurance Grp 0.67 27 Nationwide P&C Insurance Co. Nationwide Mutual Group 0.64 28 COUNTRY Preferred Insurance Co COUNTRY Financial 0.64 29 Cincinnati Insurance Co. Cincinnati Financial Corp. 0.62 30 Alfa Insurance Corp. Alfa Mutual Group 0.60 31 Encompass Home & Auto Insurance Co. Allstate Corp. 0.59 32 Southern General Insurance Co. 0.58 33 Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. 0.57 34 Safeco Insurance Co of Indiana Liberty Mutual 0.57 35 Mercury Indemnity Co. of Georgia Mercury General Corp. 0.56 36 Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. Liberty Mutual 0.56 37 AssuranceAmerica Insurance Co. AssuranceAmerica Corp. 0.52 38 Metropolitan Group P&C Insurance Co. MetLife Inc. 0.51 39 Clear Blue Insurance Co. Clear Blue Insurance 0.49 40 Safeway Insurance Co. of Georgia Safeway Insurance 0.47 41 Travelers Home & Marine Insurance Co. Travelers Companies Inc. 0.47 42 Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois Liberty Mutual 0.46 43 Everest Security Insurance Co. Everest Re 0.44 44 Insurance Co. of the South Tiptree Inc. 0.43 45 MGA Insurance Co. 0.37 46 Safe Auto Insurance Co. 0.37 47 Allstate Northbrook Indem Co. Allstate Corp. 0.36 48 Hartford Insurance Co. of the SE Hartford Financial Services 0.35 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Market share based on direct premiums written for private passenger auto insurance in 2017.



Updated June 26, 2018

