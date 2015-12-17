Menu Insurance

Traffic Deaths down in Georgia

March 29, 2016

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - At the end of 2015, it became the commitment of not only the governor and his office, but all the local departments to fix the spike in traffic fatalities on Georgia roadways.

Distracted Driving Remains an Issue in South Georgia

Feb 23, 2016



In May 2015, state transportation officials initiated the Arrive Alive campaign in hopes of reducing the numbers of traffic fatalities in the state of Georgia.

So far, five of the seven districts have seen reductions. However, two districts, Metro Atlanta and South Georgia, have seen an increase in traffic fatalities in 2016.

'Hot' Georgia Trooper Goes Viral After Safety Message

Feb 10, 2016

Georgia Transportation Officials Hope Traffic Fatalities Are on the Way down After a Bad Year

Feb 5, 2016

Georgia Traffic Deaths Up For First Time In 9 Years

December 28, 2015

Georgia Deputies Hand out $100 Bills Instead of Traffic Tickets

December 20, 2015

Don’t Get Madd, but Companies Employing Independent Contractors May Be Denied Coverage When They’re Sued

December 16, 2015

University of Georgia's Malcolm Mitchell Chosen by Fans as the 2015 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® Captain

December 9, 2015