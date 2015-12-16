Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About Driver's Education

Am I required to take a driver education course to get my Class D driver's license?

If you are age 17 or older, you are not required to take a driver education course. However, you will still need to complete 40 hours of "Supervised Driving". Six of those 40 hours must be at night.

If you are age 16, you must successfully complete a certified driver's education course and 40 hours of "Supervised Driving". Six of those 40 hours must be at night. You will need to show proof when you apply.

What is a certified driver education course?

A certified driver education course is a course that has been approved by the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS). For an up to date list, visit their website.

Can I take a driver education course online?

Your typical driver's education course includes 30 hours of classroom (theoretical) instruction and 6 hours of behind the wheel training. The 30 hours portion may be completed using an approved DDS online course. For an up to date list, visit their website.

What is "Supervised Driving"?

Supervised Driving is when a "supervisor" is seated next to the driver at all times and meets the following requirements.